Wow! From Avneet Kaur to Ajum Baratra: Crime Patrol’s These Stars Are Now the Biggest Names in the Entertainment Industry

MUMBAI: The audience has always chosen television as the finest entertainment medium. Over time, there have been many changes in the entertainment industry. Channels and programs have developed personalities and loyal viewers. Certain actors are obviously channel favorites, especially after they repeatedly appear in programming on the same network.

After years of streaming, some shows have the potential to become iconic, and these shows have given rise to some outstanding actors who have gone on to play outstanding roles in both TV and film.

Crime Patrol is one of the longest-running programs. The program debuted in 2003 and has since had two seasons. The second season of Crime Patrol 2.0 is currently airing and is receiving a lot of positive feedback from viewers. Take a look at the famous actors of the Crime Patrol show has become big names now.

Avneet Kaur

Avneet has become well-known for her role in Crime Patrol as an aspiring actress. She recently appeared in a movie with Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Throughout her career, she has been well-known for both her acting and dancing performances.

Charvi Saraf

Charvi Saraf formerly worked for Crime Patrol. In addition to her roles as Shivani in Kasautii Zindagii Kay on Star Plus and as Suhani Munshi in Naagin 3 on Colors TV.

Monica Khanna

TV actress Monica Khanna, who has been in a number of popular series including 'Afsar Bitiya,' 'Aasman Se Aagey,' 'Thapki Pyar Ki,' 'Ishq Ka Rang Safed,' and 'Chikoo Ki Mummy Durr Kei' also appeared in 'Crime Patrol.'

Ajum Batra

Ajum Batra performed in films like 'Namaste England' and 'Luv Shuv Tey Chicken Khurana.' In '83,' Anjum gained the limelight. He portrayed real-life characters in criminal dramas including "Code Red," "Savdhaan India," and "Crime Patrol."

Pyumori Mehta

Pyumori Mehta played some characters in Crime Patrol Dastak, yet the show's TRP still loves her. She appeared in Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon, Ek Ghar Banaunga.

All of these actors have put in a lot of effort, gained notoriety, and participated in outstanding films and television shows.

