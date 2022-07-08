Wow! Badshah buys this luxury car worth Rs 3.15 Crore; check out his car collection

MUMBAI : Aditya Prateek Singh Sisodia aka Badshah is immensely popular among fans. He is not just a rapper and singer but also a film producer.

He began his music career in 2006 alongside Yo Yo Honey Singh in his Hip Hop group Mafia Mundeer. After splitting from Honey Singh in 2012, Badshah released his first independent Haryanvi song Kar Gayi Chull. DJ Waley Babu is his debut single and it is one of his biggest musical hits. Some of his other chart-topping numbers include Saturday Saturday, Proper Patola and Genda Phool. Talking about films, he has provided music for Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and Khoobsurat.

ALSO READ: Badshah cooks 'pakoras' and says: 'I am in the wrong field, I can be a good chef'

He has appeared in Forbes India's Celebrity 100 list in 2017, 2018 and 2019. In 2017, as per the business magazine, Badshah earned an income of Rs 29.17 crore, which makes him one of the highest-paid artists in the industry. It is thus unsurprising that Badshah lives a lavish life. As per Forbes, the sneaker collection of the artist costs a whopping Rs 1.5 crore. Not just a sneakerhead, Badshah is also a gearhead who owns some of the costliest cars.

Badshah has purchased a Lamborghini Urus worth Rs 3.15 Crore. Last month, Badshah made the purchase of a Lamborghini Urus, worth Rs 3.15 crore, per HT Auto. The luxury car is currently the best that Lamborghini has in their line-up. This is Badshah’s second Urus – he owns the same model in the Rosso Anteros colour too. The five-seater car is powered by a 4.0 litre V8 twin-turbocharged petrol engine that gives 650 ps of max power and 850 nm of peak torque.

Earlier this year in May, he brought home the Audi Q8 in Dragon Orange Metallic colour. The car comes in two variants – Q8 celebration which costs Rs 1.23 crore and Q8 55TFSI, which costs Rs 1.67 crore, per carwale. The five-seater SUV comes with an engine putting out 335 bhp @ 5000 rpm and 500 Nm @ 1370 rpm of max power and max torque respectively. In 2019, Badshah purchased the Rolls Royce Wraith, the current price of which is Rs 5.90 crore, per carwale.

Check out the pictures here.

What is your take on his car collection? Hit the comment section.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates.

ALSO READ: Dance India Dance Super Moms: Exclusive! Rapper Badshah to grace the show in the upcoming episode

CREDIT: GQINDIA

