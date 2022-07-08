Wow! Badshah buys this luxury car worth Rs 3.15 Crore; check out his car collection

Aditya Prateek Singh Sisodia aka Badshah is immensely popular among fans. He is not just a rapper and singer but also a film producer. Check out his car collection.

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 08/07/2022 - 14:45
Wow! Badshah buys this luxury car worth Rs 3.15 Crore; check out his car collection

MUMBAI : Aditya Prateek Singh Sisodia aka Badshah is immensely popular among fans. He is not just a rapper and singer but also a film producer.

He began his music career in 2006 alongside Yo Yo Honey Singh in his Hip Hop group Mafia Mundeer. After splitting from Honey Singh in 2012, Badshah released his first independent Haryanvi song Kar Gayi Chull. DJ Waley Babu is his debut single and it is one of his biggest musical hits. Some of his other chart-topping numbers include Saturday Saturday, Proper Patola and Genda Phool. Talking about films, he has provided music for Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and Khoobsurat.

ALSO READ: Badshah cooks 'pakoras' and says: 'I am in the wrong field, I can be a good chef'

He has appeared in Forbes India's Celebrity 100 list in 2017, 2018 and 2019. In 2017, as per the business magazine, Badshah earned an income of Rs 29.17 crore, which makes him one of the highest-paid artists in the industry. It is thus unsurprising that Badshah lives a lavish life. As per Forbes, the sneaker collection of the artist costs a whopping Rs 1.5 crore. Not just a sneakerhead, Badshah is also a gearhead who owns some of the costliest cars.

Badshah has purchased a Lamborghini Urus worth Rs 3.15 Crore. Last month, Badshah made the purchase of a Lamborghini Urus, worth Rs 3.15 crore, per HT Auto. The luxury car is currently the best that Lamborghini has in their line-up. This is Badshah’s second Urus – he owns the same model in the Rosso Anteros colour too. The five-seater car is powered by a 4.0 litre V8 twin-turbocharged petrol engine that gives 650 ps of max power and 850 nm of peak torque.

Earlier this year in May, he brought home the Audi Q8 in Dragon Orange Metallic colour. The car comes in two variants – Q8 celebration which costs Rs 1.23 crore and Q8 55TFSI, which costs Rs 1.67 crore, per carwale. The five-seater SUV comes with an engine putting out 335 bhp @ 5000 rpm and 500 Nm @ 1370 rpm of max power and max torque respectively. In 2019, Badshah purchased the Rolls Royce Wraith, the current price of which is Rs 5.90 crore, per carwale.

Check out the pictures here.

What is your take on his car collection? Hit the comment section.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates.

ALSO READ: Dance India Dance Super Moms: Exclusive! Rapper Badshah to grace the show in the upcoming episode

CREDIT:  GQINDIA
 

Badshah Lamborghini Urus Aditya Prateek Singh Sisodia Kar Gayi Chull DJ Waley Babu Saturday Saturday Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania Khoobsurat TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 08/07/2022 - 14:45

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Old friends are such that you pick up from where you left when you meet even after years- Anu Aggarwal!
MUMBAI : Anu Aggarwal who created history with Mahesh Bhatt’s Aashiqui has strong views on friendships. On being asked...
Friendship Day 2022: Celebrities talk about their bond with their best friends
MUMBAI : This Friendship Day on 7th August, celebrities tell us all about their best friends and how they plan to...
Aww! Taimur Ali Khan’s CUTE reaction to paps on being clicked will melt your heart
MUMBAI: One of the most well-known actors in Bollywood, Kareena Kapoor Khan, is frequently photographed in and around...
Wow! Badshah buys this luxury car worth Rs 3.15 Crore; check out his car collection
MUMBAI : Aditya Prateek Singh Sisodia aka Badshah is immensely popular among fans. He is not just a rapper and singer...
Imlie : Well Played! Malini traps Imlie, Aryan holds Imlie responsible for hurting the children
MUMBAI: Imlie has done well on the TRP charts since it has hit the screens. The audience is in love with the chemistry...
Kya Baat Hai! Akshay Kumar achieves another milestone; netizens call him ‘responsible citizen’
MUMBAI : Akshay Kumar is one of the most popular and loved actors in B-town. Having worked in a number of successful...
Recent Stories
anu
Old friends are such that you pick up from where you left when you meet even after years- Anu Aggarwal!
Latest Video