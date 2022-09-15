Wow! Banni aka Ulka Gupta’s Katrina Kaif connection will shock you! Read More!

MUMBAI : The tv show Banni Chow Home Delivery is gaining great attention and popularity. The story's premise is that Banni is a tough delivery lady who makes a living by doing door-to-door food deliveries. She settles for marrying Yuvan, a mentally challenged man she first takes to be a friend, as a compromise. Her transformation as a result of this marriage is the central theme of this narrative. Pravisht Mishra and Ulka Gupta played the main characters on small screens when the series premiered a few months ago.

In the show, Pravisht plays the role Yuvan while Ulka is seen as Banni.

Ulka Gupta rose to fame as a young child star, and her fans are really excited to see her in this feisty role. Ulka Gupta often treats her fans to fun behind the scenes and the process of her shoot from the show.

She is quite active on social media and often gives her followers an update on her whereabouts. Be it a sneak peek into her family life or her professional life.

Ulka is known for her great dancing skills and often takes time in between shoots to share fun videos with the fans. Ulka has channeled her inner Chikni Chameli, she danced with Palak Agrawal, to the hit Agneepath song featuring Katrina Kaif, the video looks so much fun, and fans are loving this side of Banni. Take a look:

Meanwhile on the show, while everyone is enjoying the presence of Agastya, there is a huge traffic jam on the road and a delivery man says that he will lose his job if he doesn’t deliver the order on time. Banni overhears this and feels angry. She decides to go up to Agastya as the traffic is causing them to be late as well for the competition.

Banni walks ahead and is stopped by a couple of bodyguards who she single-handedly beats up and climbs up on the car to stop Agastya. As soon as Agastya turns, he sees Banni and this is their first face-to-face encounter. As Agastya is about to fall off the car, Banni quickly holds his hand and pulls him.

This is the moment when both of them are standing in the car holding hands. It seems like they are off to a rough start.

The audience is curious to find out how the introduction of Agastya into Banni’s life will affect her and Yuvaan.

Are you excited about Agastya’s entry into the show?

