WOW! Bhagya Lakshmi actor Rohit Suchanti's TRANSFORMATION over the years is UNMISSABLE

MUMBAI: Rohit Suchanti rose to fame for playing the role of Ratan Singh in Sony TV’s serial Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya. He made his television debut as a child artist in Saas Bina Sasural. So far, he has appeared in various television serials like Sasural Simar Ka, Warrior High, Saath Nibhaana Saathiya, Yeh Ishq Nahin Aasaan, Dil Ye Ziddi Hai, and Shadi Mubarak. Rohit also made his digital debut with ALT Balaji’s web series Class of 2017.

Also, he stole everyone's heart by his game strategy in Salman Khan's reality show - Bigg Boss.

He is a true trendsetter in fashion who enjoys experimenting with different styles.

Rohit’s role in Zee TV’s Bhagya Lakshmi has been highly appreciated by the masses from the time of its launch.

His pleasing and charming personality is what fans are crazy about, which leads him to cater followers on Instagram and create a buzz in the telly town.

So, here in this article, we bring to you some of the glimpses wherein his transformation is clearly visible and is unmissable.

Have a look at the pictures which shows his amazing transformation as an actor!

What's your take on Rohit's commendable journey?

Tell us in the comments.

