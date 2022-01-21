Wow! Bhagyalakshmi’s Aishwarya Khare Aka Lakshmi’s ‘Offscreen wala Pyaar’ will shock you!

MUMBAI: ‘Bhagyalakshmi’ on Zee TV is a story about Lakshmi's life taking an unexpected turn when her family gets her married to a rich businessman, Rishi Oberoi. However, she is feeling betrayed when she learns the truth about her marriage.

Bhagyalakshmi on Zee TV is one of the most loved shows on the channel and the show features Rohit Suchanti and Aishwarya Khare in the lead roles.

In the show, It is very well known that Rano Chachi and Lakshmi don't have the best relationship. Rano has Ulterior motives from Lakshmi .

ALSO READ: Hilarious! Rohit Suchanti lightens up Aishwarya Khare and Munira Kudrati's mood on set, check the BTS video from Bhagyalakshmi

And very often the actors of the show take to their social media handles to share behind the scenes of their shoot life, fun banter with co-stars, and also give a sneak peek into what the audiences can expect from the show.

And it is not necessary that if two characters are against each other, the actors who play the characters also don't along, in fact, many times the opposite happens, same is the case with Neha Prajapati who plays Rano Chchi and Aishwarya Khare who plays Lakshmi, the two actors do get along and actually have a 'Pyaar' for each other. Neha recently posted an Instagram story with Aiswarya captioning the post," Offscreen Wala Pyaar".

The photo is too cute, take a look:

They might be at odds in the show but their real-life equation is all love.

Meanwhile on the show high tension drama is taking place as Lakshmi has decided to break off her relationship with Rishi and Start new life,

As fate confronts Lakshmi with Rishi on her first day at work, things aren't going to be easy for her.

Meanwhile, Lakshmi's Chachi has come up with a new scheme to get big money from the Oberoi. It is seen that Shaalu argues with Neelam for Lakshmi and sends her back.

Taking advantage of the situation, Chachi demands Lakshmi's divorce from Rishi falsely.

She also demands Neelam pay huge alimony along with the divorce. This will create a huge drama in Lakshmi and Rishi's lives.

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com for more updates and entertainment news!

ALSO READ: OMG! Bhagyalakshmi’s Rishi and Lakshmi aka Aishwarya and Rohit’s ‘Raees’ Avatar but with a twist! Check it out!