WOW! Bigg Boss 16: Imlie aka Sumbul Touqeer impresses Salman Khan, gets emotional with THIS Surprise!

Television one of the most popular actors, Sumbul Touqeer who rose to fame with her show Imlie, has officially entered the reality show Bigg Boss 16. 

Sumbul Touqeer

MUMBAI:  Bigg Boss 16 has begun and the fans are super excited for the new season.

Bigg Boss is the biggest reality show on Indian Television. The show has had 15 successful seasons with the mega star Salman Khan hosting since season 4. The formula was originally created by Endemol in the Netherlands for the reality game show Big Brother. The show has had fifteen seasons, one spin-off, and one OTT season over the course of 15 years.

In the last season, the beginning sounded very promising and had good TRP ratings, and even despite Tejasswi Prakash emerged as the show's winner, whereas Pratik Sehajpal was the first runner-up.

Tejasswi, Karan, Shamita, Nishant, Pratik, Jay, Umar, and Simba are the few names that stood out in the last season.

The show is back with its 16th season and with all new twists and turns. 

Television one of the most popular actors, Sumbul Touqeer who rose to fame with her show Imlie, has officially entered the reality show Bigg Boss 16. Her fan following and craze is known to all.

Sumbul entered the show with a lot of confidence, and when asked about if she was nervous, she said she wasonly nervous to get scolded by Salman on Weekend ka Vaar, she even mimicked the star host, and her mimckry impressed the host alot.

Salman Khan looked very impressed with Sumbul throughout and when he asked her if she has the experience, she told him about her life and even recited a poem her father wrote for her.

And while she was reciting the poem, she heard her father’s voice reciting the poem as well. And then Sumbul’s father walked on stage and her surprised her. 


Sumbul got emotional but was still very confident and even Salman Khan assured her that she would do great in the house.

Are you excited to see Bigg Boss 16? Tell us in the comments below!

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

