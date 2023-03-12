Wow! Bigg Boss 16 winner MC Stan shares about his life after the show; Expressed wish to work with Salman Khan

MC Stan expressed his preference for keeping a low profile while revealing that he naturally dislikes being noticed, and he felt the same way inside the Bigg Boss house. He continued by saying that, unlike other winners, he has not made any public appearances because it is just not his philosophy.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 12/03/2023 - 12:00
Salman

MUMBAI: Rapper MC Stan won Bigg Boss 16, creating history. Fans frequently recall his time on the show, which was a time of growth for him. In an interview, MC Stan talked about how Bigg Boss affected his life and why he wasn't seen out in public as much.

MC Stan expressed his preference for keeping a low profile while revealing that he naturally dislikes being noticed, and he felt the same way inside the Bigg Boss house. He continued by saying that, unlike other winners, he has not made any public appearances because it is just not his philosophy.

Also read:Audience Verdict! Netizens feel MC Stan’s overconfidence and attitude is responsible for his failures and downfall post-Bigg Boss

Everyone is familiar with MC Stan's story of rising from a Pune slum, and the rapper shared how his life has changed dramatically in the last few years. He has since upgraded his family's standard of living and acquired his own vehicle and recording studio.

The rapper added that he now has a mansion and frequents upscale retailers following his time on Bigg Boss. His career has also advanced significantly because he now collaborates with international rappers whose music he enjoyed as a child. He added to the portal that he has been in a relationship for the previous six years, and despite the fact that a lot has happened in his life, he still feels the same way about her. He stated that although he is still too young to get married, they will get married in the future.

The rapper just made his Bollywood playback debut with Salman Khan's "Farrey" title tune, saying he wants to sing in a movie alongside the famous actor. He continued by saying that Salman Khan's crew had promised to get in touch with him if he was a good fit for any song in any future movies. MC Stan concluded his interview by stating that he is still in touch with Sajid Khan, Shiv Thakare, and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, among other members of his "mandali," and that his time spent in the house was a priceless experience he would never forget.

Also read: Shocking! MC Stan receives massive backlash as his team misbehaves with media; read on to know more

For more news and updates from television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit- Filmbeat

Rapper MC Stan Farrey Salman Khan Bigg Boss 16 Bigg Boss Reality show singer International rappers Bollywood playback singer Sajid Khan Shiv Thakare Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia Mandali Pune slum Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 12/03/2023 - 12:00

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Pandya Store: Shocking! Huge misunderstanding between Dhawal and Natasha
MUMBAI: Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s hearts with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists. Every...
Wow! Radhika Madan reveals how she texted her team at 2am about doing the film, Sanaa
MUMBAI: Over the months, Sanaa has won acclaim at many international film festivals, including the Tallinn Black Nights...
Box office! Animal crosses the mark of 100 crore in just 2 days, whereas Sam Bahadur is struggling, here are the collection
MUMBAI: It's time for actor Ranbir Kapoor to shine all over the nation with his movie Animal, the actor and his movie...
Wow! Meiyang Chang on marking his return to music, 'It's a great time to be a musician'
MUMBAI: Meiyang Chang is marking his return to the music scene, with his first original song from his upcoming EP ‘...
Woah! Vidya Balan's reaction to people who suggested that starring in The Dirty Picture would 'ruin her career' is worth watching, take a look
MUMBAI: Actor Vidya Balan has opened up on playing Silk Smitha in the 2011 film The Dirty Picture. Speaking at the 54th...
Must read! MC Stan shares his opinion on Bollywood songs, revealing it to be sounding 'commercial'
MUMBAI: Rap sensation MC Stan made his playback singing debut in Salman Khan’s film Farrey recently. “Salman Khan’s...
Recent Stories
Radhika
Wow! Radhika Madan reveals how she texted her team at 2am about doing the film, Sanaa
Latest Video
Related Stories
Taylor
OMG! Taylor Swift's publicist rubbishes reports of the singer's secret marriage with ex Joe Alwyn
Dinesh
Oh no! CID fame Dinesh Phadnis aka Freddy suffers heart attack, health is critical
Karuna
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11: Kya Baat Hai! Karuna Pandey’s “Sadma” performance gets a standing ovation
BIGG BOSS SEASON
Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Ace producer Ekta Kapoor to grace the show; calls Munawar Faruqui a boring player
Divyanka
WOW! Divyanka Tripathi gifts something special to her husband Vivek Dahiya; the actor is overwhelmed by the gesture
Munawar Faruqui
Munawar Faruqui shares how he lost his mother to suicide; also shared how a loan of 3500 felt humiliating at the time