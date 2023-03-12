Wow! Bigg Boss 16 winner MC Stan shares about his life after the show; Expressed wish to work with Salman Khan

MUMBAI: Rapper MC Stan won Bigg Boss 16, creating history. Fans frequently recall his time on the show, which was a time of growth for him. In an interview, MC Stan talked about how Bigg Boss affected his life and why he wasn't seen out in public as much.

MC Stan expressed his preference for keeping a low profile while revealing that he naturally dislikes being noticed, and he felt the same way inside the Bigg Boss house. He continued by saying that, unlike other winners, he has not made any public appearances because it is just not his philosophy.

Everyone is familiar with MC Stan's story of rising from a Pune slum, and the rapper shared how his life has changed dramatically in the last few years. He has since upgraded his family's standard of living and acquired his own vehicle and recording studio.

The rapper added that he now has a mansion and frequents upscale retailers following his time on Bigg Boss. His career has also advanced significantly because he now collaborates with international rappers whose music he enjoyed as a child. He added to the portal that he has been in a relationship for the previous six years, and despite the fact that a lot has happened in his life, he still feels the same way about her. He stated that although he is still too young to get married, they will get married in the future.

The rapper just made his Bollywood playback debut with Salman Khan's "Farrey" title tune, saying he wants to sing in a movie alongside the famous actor. He continued by saying that Salman Khan's crew had promised to get in touch with him if he was a good fit for any song in any future movies. MC Stan concluded his interview by stating that he is still in touch with Sajid Khan, Shiv Thakare, and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, among other members of his "mandali," and that his time spent in the house was a priceless experience he would never forget.

