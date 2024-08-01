Wow: Bigg Boss 17 contestants Jigna Vohra, Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma, Khanzaadi, Tehelka and others have a REUNION party! (View Pics)

Tehelka, Orry, Jigna Vohra, Rinku Dhawan and even ex-contestant Shiv Thakare were present at the party.
Jigna Vohra

MUMBAI : Bigg Boss 17 has turned out to become extremely controversial in nature.

The contestants on the show are already having extremely nasty fights and there are some which have gone to the extent of physical violence. Samarth Jurel provoking Abhishek Kumar to the extent that the latter slapped him is known to one and all. Isha constantly kept fighting with him and instigating him to the extent that he even had a breakdown. 

(Also Read: Bigg Boss 17: Mannara Chopra gets blamed for creating a fight between Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain; netizens call her ‘Naagin’

On the other hand, Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande are a married couple and have been fighting with each other constantly. Vicky’s behavior is not appreciated by Ankita. He has never complimented her even once according to her but he goes on to flirt with other girls who are contestants in the house.

While he flirted with Ayesha Khan, the latter told Ankita that they are just joking but Ankita cleared that she knows her husband well. The second time when he flirted with Mannara, she told Ankita ‘oh please!’ which she did not like and Vicky did not take a stand for her that time too. She thinks that their marriage is going to meet a dead end soon and was even crying.

Well, talking about the contestants who have been evicted, they are having a gala time out of the house and they recently even met for a reunion!

Tehelka, Orry, Jigna Vohra, Rinku Dhawan, Khanzaadi, Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma and even ex-contestant Shiv Thakare were present at the party. 

(Also Read: Bigg Boss Season 17 : Wow! Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 winner Elvish Yadav extends support to Abhishek Kumar

Take a look:

Keep reading this space for more information. 
 

