Wow! Bigg Boss Season 14 first runner - up Rahul Vaidya and Jiya Shankar to collaborate for this special project; read to know more

Rahul was the first runner up of Bigg Boss Season 14 and these days he is busy shooting for his music videos. Now while interacting with the media Rahul spoke about collaborating with Jiya for his upcoming project and he promised that it would be a lovely track to watch for.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Sat, 08/19/2023 - 15:54
Jiya

MUMBAI : Rahul Vaidya’s stint in the Bigg Boss house was loved by the audience, and he was one of the most famous and strongest contestants in the house. He emerged as the first runner-up of the show.

Post his stint in the Bigg Boss house, Rahul gained immense love and success and fans are waiting to see him in his next project.

In the Bigg Boss house, he made headlines for his fights with Rubina and Abhinav and also for his friendship and loyalty to Aly Goni.

Post that he was seen in the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi where he did all the stunts and faced his fears and post that he hasn’t been seen on the small screen.

( ALSO READ : OMG! Rahul Vaidya curses Hina Khan in his latest social media post after knowing her dirty deed in Bigg Boss 14

These days Rahul is busy making music videos and all his songs are turning out to be chartbusters.

Recently, while interacting with the media Rahul spoke about collaborating with Jiya for his upcoming project and he promised that it would be a lovely track to watch for.

He also spoke about Elvish and Abhishek reaching the finale of the show, he said that both were deserving to win and both played the game well but at the end only one could win and hence Elvish won, but I liked both of them and the two proved themselves in the game and both are real people.

Well, there is no doubt that Rahul has come a long way and the fans miss watching him on screen post his stint in Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12.

For more news and updates on television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

( ALSO READ : Incredible! This is HOW Rahul Vaidya climbed his way to STARDOM through his career 

 
 

Bigg Boss 14 Rahul Vaidya Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Voot Colors Karan Johar nora fathehi Amruta Nia TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Sat, 08/19/2023 - 15:54

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Pandya Store: Truth Uncovered! Natasha unaware of the Makwana family’s reality
MUMBAI:  Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s heart with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists...
Must Read! Here’s how Sunny Deol starrer Gadar 2 has gone ahead of Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan
MUMBAI:  Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan is the highest-grossing Hindi film with the collection of Rs. 543.05 crore at...
Shocking! “Itna Bada Jhola Lekar market Mein ja rahe ho kya” netizens Anushka Sharma on this new video
MUMBAI:  Actress Anushka Sharma is no doubt one of the most loved and followed actresses we have an acting space, the...
Holiday Diaries! Pranati Rai Prakash gives major holiday goals as she drops glimpses from her vacation
MUMBAI : Actress Pranati Rai Prakash has won the fans with her mesmerizing looks and her contribution on the digital...
Bigg Boss Season 17:OMG! Jiya Shankar and Abhihsek Malhan declined the offer of the upcoming season for this shocking reason
MUMBAI : TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment....
Must Read! “Itna Jyada lalach bhi acha Nahin Hai” netizens on report of Border 2 after the success of Gadar 2
MUMBAI : Movie Gadar 2 is currently winning the hearts of the fans and as we see the movie breaking many records day by...
Recent Stories
Gadar 2
Must Read! Here’s how Sunny Deol starrer Gadar 2 has gone ahead of Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan
Latest Video
Related Stories
BIGG BOSS
Bigg Boss Season 17:OMG! Jiya Shankar and Abhihsek Malhan declined the offer of the upcoming season for this shocking reason
Kirron Kher
Kirron Kher gets nostalgic while remembering the late Yash Chopra
Jay Bhanushali
Jay Bhanushali & Ayushmann Khurrana about reminisce their longstanding friendship, making the latter emotional on India's Best Dancer
Bigg Boss OTT 2
WOW! Bigg Boss OTT 2 fame Manisha Rani oozes glamour in her desi avatar and we can't take our eyes off her beauty
Alisha Parveen
KYA BAAT HAI! Udaariyaan actress Alisha Parveen aka Aliya's throwback audition video will stun you
Pawan
RIP! TV actor Pawan passes away at 25 due to heart attack in Mumbai