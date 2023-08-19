Wow! Bigg Boss Season 14 first runner - up Rahul Vaidya and Jiya Shankar to collaborate for this special project; read to know more

MUMBAI : Rahul Vaidya’s stint in the Bigg Boss house was loved by the audience, and he was one of the most famous and strongest contestants in the house. He emerged as the first runner-up of the show.

Post his stint in the Bigg Boss house, Rahul gained immense love and success and fans are waiting to see him in his next project.

In the Bigg Boss house, he made headlines for his fights with Rubina and Abhinav and also for his friendship and loyalty to Aly Goni.

Post that he was seen in the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi where he did all the stunts and faced his fears and post that he hasn’t been seen on the small screen.

( ALSO READ : OMG! Rahul Vaidya curses Hina Khan in his latest social media post after knowing her dirty deed in Bigg Boss 14

These days Rahul is busy making music videos and all his songs are turning out to be chartbusters.

Recently, while interacting with the media Rahul spoke about collaborating with Jiya for his upcoming project and he promised that it would be a lovely track to watch for.

He also spoke about Elvish and Abhishek reaching the finale of the show, he said that both were deserving to win and both played the game well but at the end only one could win and hence Elvish won, but I liked both of them and the two proved themselves in the game and both are real people.

Well, there is no doubt that Rahul has come a long way and the fans miss watching him on screen post his stint in Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12.

For more news and updates on television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

( ALSO READ : Incredible! This is HOW Rahul Vaidya climbed his way to STARDOM through his career



