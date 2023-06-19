Wow! From BMW X4 to Mercedes Benz, check out the amazing car collection of Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim

We all know that Dipika and Shoaib worked together in Colors' popular show, Sasural Simar Ka. The duo played the lead roles of Prem and Simar.
Shoaib

MUMBAI: Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar are one of the most adored couples in the television industry. The duo is currently enjoying their marital bliss and are now all set to enter a new phase in their lives. A few months ago, Shoaib and Dipika announced that they are expecting their first child together. 

We all know that Dipika and Shoaib worked together in Colors' popular show, Sasural Simar Ka. The duo played the lead roles of Prem and Simar. Dipika and Shoaib fell in love while working on this show and the rest is history. 

The couple has an impressive collection of cars. Take a look;

BMW X4

Shoaib and Dipika celebrated their first wedding anniversary with the purchase of a brand new BMW X4 worth Rs 71.90 Lakhs.

BMW 6 Series

After winning Bigg Boss 12, Dipika turned dream of by=uying a BMW6 series into a reality. The car is worth approximately Rs. 63.90 Lakhs.

Mercedes Benz

The Sasural Simar Ka pair are the proud owners of a swanky Mercedes Benz worth Rs 1.14 crore.

BMW X7

Last year, Dipika and Shoaib bought a luxurious BWM X7, the price of which starts at Rs.1.18 crore and can go up to Rs. 1.78 crore. 

On the work front, Dipika recently announced that she is quitting acting. Shoaib on the other hand is currently seen in the TV show Ajooni.

