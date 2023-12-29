Wow! Celebrities Welcome 2024 with Scenic Escapes: Geeta Basra in Dubai, Arjun Bijlani's Goa Getaway, and More

As the New Year approaches, celebrities like Geeta Basra, Arjun Bijlani, and others reveal their plans for picturesque getaways. From Dubai to Goa, stars share their excitement for a festive and relaxing holiday season.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 12/29/2023 - 14:43
Geeta Basra

MUMBAI: As the year comes to a close, celebrities from the entertainment world are gearing up to bid farewell to 2023 in style. With a desire to unwind, relax, and create lasting memories, these stars are embracing picturesque locations for their New Year celebrations. Here's a glimpse into the exciting holiday plans of some well-known faces:

Geeta Basra's Family-Focused Dubai Celebration:

Geeta Basra is set to celebrate New Year's in the vibrant city of Dubai with her near and dear ones. Expressing her excitement, she shares, "We are celebrating New Year's in Dubai with near and dear ones. It's the most beautiful time of the year, and we’re looking forward to having a relaxed holiday."

Maanvi Gagroo's Mumbai to Goa Road Trip:

Actress Maanvi Gagroo is opting for a road trip from Mumbai to Goa, showcasing the scenic beauty of the Konkan belt to her friends visiting from the UK. She highlights the unique combination of partying and nature that Goa offers, making it an ideal destination for a festive getaway.

Smriti Kalra's Solo Adventure in Sikkim:

Adventurous spirit Smriti Kalra embarks on a solo backpacking trip in Sikkim, immersing herself in the local culture, visiting monasteries, and dancing around campfires. She plans to spend New Year's Eve in a Sikkimese village, savouring the beauty and experiences the region has to offer.

Asees Kaur's Musical Pause for Family Time:

Singer Asees Kaur is taking a musical pause for a short trip to embrace the serenity of home with family on New Year's Eve. Thrilled about upcoming music projects, she looks forward to sharing her creativity and cherished moments with the world in 2024.

Arjun Bijlani's Family-Filled Goa Getaway:

Actor Arjun Bijlani is set to welcome the New Year in Goa with his family. Planning to spend five days in the beach paradise, he anticipates a perfect weather getaway after back-to-back shoots, emphasizing the importance of positivity and happiness in the new year.

Anjum Fakih's Goa Tradition Continues:

Actress Anjum Fakih maintains her tradition of spending New Year's in Goa, drawn to the vibrant atmosphere and the joy of exploring different places. This year, she looks forward to the festivities with friends in the popular holiday destination.

Sreejita De's Island-Hopping in Thailand:

Sreejita De, unable to go to Germany due to visa issues, plans to welcome the new year in Thailand. With destinations like Phuket and smaller islands on the itinerary, she looks forward to island-hopping, embracing nature, and reconnecting with tranquillity.

As these celebrities embark on their holiday escapades, they share the joy of creating memorable experiences and embracing the festive spirit as they step into 2024.

