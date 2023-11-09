Wow! Celesti Bairagey reveals that she would love to do both the reality shows - "Bigg Boss" and "Khatron Ke Khiladi"

Celesti Bairagey is one of the known actresses of television and she has a massive fan following. Now, while interacting with the media, the actress revealed which reality show she would love to do.
Celesti

MUMBAI: Celesti Bairagey is a very famous influencer on social media and she has a massive fan following.

She is known as the look alike of Hindi film industry’s number actress Alia Bhatt and she rose to fame with her performance in the serial Udti Ka Naam Rajjo.

Post the show going off-air she hasn’t done many projects and the fans miss watching her on-screen.

While interacting with the media, she revealed which reality show she would love to do.

The actress said " My first choice would be Bigg Boss as it's my all time favourite show. Apart from that, I would love to do "Khatron Ke Khiladi" because I love performing stunts. Even when I was shooting for "Rajjo", I would ask my director to let me do the stunts and not a body double"

Post Rajjo, Celesti hasn't been seen in any show as yet. But soon, she would be seen in a web series.

ALSO READ - Why is Rajjo aka Celesti Bairagey retreating to her Old Look, what’s brewing?

In an exclusive conversation with TellyChakkar, she has mentioned that she has been giving auditions for many roles and is waiting for the call. Nothing has materialised yet. 

She would be soon seen in a project with Siddharth Nigam and is happy about it.

Well, there is no doubt that it would be interesting to watch Celesti Bairagey in a reality show, as fans would be able to enjoy the real side of her. 

Would you like to see Celesti in a reality show?

Do let us know in the comments section below?

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ : Must read! Celesti Bairagey opens up about the negative comments she faces for being Alia Bhatt’s lookalike

 

Celesti Bairagey Alia Bhatt Rajjo Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Television Bollywood Karan Johar TellyChakkar
