Wow! Channa Mereya actor Karan Wahi is fond of cars and owns some swanky cars, take a look

Karan Wahi made his television debut with Remix and is currently seen in Star Bharat’s daily show Channa Mereya co-starring Niyati Fatnani

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 07/31/2022 - 11:15
karan

MUMBAI: Popular television actor Karan Wahi has been one of the prominent names in the Telly world. The actor who currently appears in Star Bharat’s Channa Mereya, has been a part of numerous daily soaps, and has also hosted several reality shows. Karan made his television debut with the show Remix.

Apart from his work life, Karan Wahi is very fond of cars and owns some swanky cars.

Also Read: CONGRATULATIONS: Karan Wahi is the INSTAGRAM King for the week!

Honda Accord uses a 2.0 litre, 4 cylinders, naturally-aspirated internal combustion engine and a 130kW/h lithium-ion battery pack putting out a combined power of 212bhp. The cost of Honda Accord in India starts from Rs. 43.21 Lakhs.

BMW 5 Series price starts at Rs. 64.49 Lakh and goes upto Rs. 74.49 Lakh. 5 Series comes in 4 variants. BMW 5 Series is offered with a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine in the 520d M Sport guise. This engine produces 248bhp and 350 Nm of torque.

Also Read: Interesting! Karan Wahi has a unique way to deal with this reel life injury, shares a glimpse! | Deets Inside

Karan has been part of numerous TV shows like Kyaa Hoga Nimmo Kaa, Kasamh Se, Dill Mill Gayye, Baat Hamari Pakki Hai, Kahani Hamari...Dil Dosti Deewanepan Ki among others. He has also been part of several reality shows including Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 5, Comedy Nights with Kapil, Box Cricket League 2, and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 8.

On the professional front, Karan is presently seen in 'Channa Mereya' opposite Niyati Fatnani.

Credit: Pinkvilla

TellyChakkar Television Channa Mereya Karan Wahi Kyaa Hoga Nimmo Kaa Kasamh Se Dill Mill Gayye Baat Hamari Pakki Hai Kahani Hamari...Dil Dosti Deewanepan Ki
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 07/31/2022 - 11:15

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: Oh No! Priya falls in trouble, Vedika’s vicious plan to steal Ram away
MUMBAI: Sony TV's show Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 is all set for a major drama in the upcoming episode. As reported...
Akshay Kumar: Comedy my favourite genre, but I constantly chase new roles
MUMBAI: Bollywood star Akshay Kumar says even though comedy is his favourite genre, he loves experimenting with...
CONGRATULATIONS! Pankhuri Awasthy is the Instagram Queen for the week
MUMBAI:  As we near the end of another month, TellyChakkar is back to crown a beauty who has managed to impress fans...
EXCLUSIVE! Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega fame Garima Dixit roped in for Colors' upcoming show Pishachini
MUMBAI : TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television. Colors TV has an...
Aly Goni: After Bigg Boss, I took a conscious break from TV as I wanted to explore other avenues, spend time with family, Jasmin… and did a few music videos
MUMBAI: Aly Goni has been a part of both fiction and non-fiction shows such as Kuch Toh Hai Tere Mere Darmiyaan, Yeh...
CONGRATULATIONS! Shagun Pandey is the INSTAGRAM King for the week
MUMBAI: Ending the month of July by crowning this popular lad who has managed to woo everyone with his charm.  Shagun...
Recent Stories
Akshay Kumar: Comedy my favourite genre, but I constantly chase new roles
Akshay Kumar: Comedy my favourite genre, but I constantly chase new roles
Latest Video