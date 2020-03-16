Wow! Channa Mereya actor Karan Wahi is fond of cars and owns some swanky cars, take a look

MUMBAI: Popular television actor Karan Wahi has been one of the prominent names in the Telly world. The actor who currently appears in Star Bharat’s Channa Mereya, has been a part of numerous daily soaps, and has also hosted several reality shows. Karan made his television debut with the show Remix.

Apart from his work life, Karan Wahi is very fond of cars and owns some swanky cars.

Honda Accord uses a 2.0 litre, 4 cylinders, naturally-aspirated internal combustion engine and a 130kW/h lithium-ion battery pack putting out a combined power of 212bhp. The cost of Honda Accord in India starts from Rs. 43.21 Lakhs.

BMW 5 Series price starts at Rs. 64.49 Lakh and goes upto Rs. 74.49 Lakh. 5 Series comes in 4 variants. BMW 5 Series is offered with a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine in the 520d M Sport guise. This engine produces 248bhp and 350 Nm of torque.

Karan has been part of numerous TV shows like Kyaa Hoga Nimmo Kaa, Kasamh Se, Dill Mill Gayye, Baat Hamari Pakki Hai, Kahani Hamari...Dil Dosti Deewanepan Ki among others. He has also been part of several reality shows including Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 5, Comedy Nights with Kapil, Box Cricket League 2, and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 8.

On the professional front, Karan is presently seen in 'Channa Mereya' opposite Niyati Fatnani.

Credit: Pinkvilla