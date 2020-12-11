Wow! Check out this amazing dance of Awez as he gives a tribute to Ranbir and Akshay along with his rumored lady love Nagma and sister Anam

MUMBAI: Anam and Awez are among the most famous siblings on social media. The duo is a social media star and enjoys a massive fan following. Their videos always receive millions of views.

They also prove to be entertainers with every video, which has a special message that connects with audiences, along with them is another internet sensational Nagma Mirajkar who along with the darbars entertains the audiences with her fun-filled videos.

There are strong rumors doing the rounds that Nagma and Awez maybe in a relationship though there is no confirmation about the same.

Now we came across two videos of Awez where he is seen dancing to the tunes of Ranbir Kapoor and Akshay Kumar.

In the video, Awez is seen dancing with Anam almost carrying her on his back and they are dancing to the tunes of Burj Kalifa from the movie Laxmi.

On the other hand, in the video, he was seen dancing to the tunes of Baatameez Dil along with Anam and Nagma.

In both the videos the dance moves are killer ones and it will make you shake some legs.

There is no doubt that the trio is being loved by the audience and they really make good videos and entertain the viewers with their acts.

