Archana Puran Singh has recently revealed her new looks and shared a lot of pictures on her Instagram account from the upcoming episode of The Kapil Sharma Show wrote a very long caption for the post

 

MUMBAI :  The Kapil Sharma Show's judge Archana Puran Singh has been very active recently, and shared lots of pictures from the sets of the show as the new season premiered on Saturday September 10. Archana shared multiple pictures where she also revealed her new looks for the upcoming episode.

Archana wore an emerald green colour pants and suit and paired her look with long cream heels.

She wrote a very long caption for the post " Season '22 we are trying new things on the show. And this is my New Look no. 2 for the fresh season. I'm so much more comfortable in these new styles. They're more "ME" and I don't have to suck in my stomach for hours and hours!

I had been dying to wear one of these shirtless jacket looks but always found the jacket neckline too deep! This one is comfortable enough for me to wear !

The show has finally begun but this time we will not get to see Krushna Abhishek, Chandan Prabhakar and Bharti Singh will not be seen in the third season of the show.

Instead, there are few new faces which are seen in this season which are Srishty Rode, Shrikant Maski, Sidharth Sagar, Gaurav Dubey and Ishteyak Khan.


Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 09/12/2022 - 12:55

Wow! Check out Archana Puran Singh's news look from the upcoming episode of The Kapil Sharma Show, see pics
