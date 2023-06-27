Wow! Check out Sreejita De and Michael Blohm-Pape’s wedding card; couple to tie the knot this July

MUMBAI :Sreejita De is a well-known actress in the world of the television industry. She is best known for her performance in serials like Uttaran and Nazar, and she has a good fan following. After her stint on Bigg Boss, Sreejita has been in the news for her engagement to her beau Michael Blohm-Pape.

Sreejita and Michael who got engaged in December 2021 have now unveiled their stunning wedding card. The wedding will take place on 1st July 2023. On the card it is written, “You Are Invited To The Wedding Of Sreejita and Michael 01. July 2023.”

The words are beautifully written on a tree bark with leaves and flowers in the background. Check out the gorgeous card here;



Sreejita and Michael BP have been dating for a long time now where the latter is a senior executive in a German firm.

Talking about the guest list, Shalin Bhanot, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Shiv Thakaray have reportedly confirmed that they will be attending Sreejita’s dreamy wedding. The Uttaran actress said that she has no plans of quitting acting anytime soon and will continue staying in India for 4-5 years.

