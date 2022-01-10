WOW! Check out the special connection of Paras Kalnawat with THIS Bigg Boss contestant

Paras Kalnawat was recently captured at a movie date with a former Bigg Boss contestant. Read on to know more.

PARAS KALNAWAT

MUMBAI: Paras Kalnawat has been making news frequently ever since he walked out of Anupamaa. He was quite appreciated for his character and performance on the show. He said that he quit due to politics on the set.

Paras Kalnawat is currently a contestant on Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 10 and has been doing quite well and gaining a lot of appreciation.

Miesha Iyer is an Indian actress and model who primarily works in the Hindi television industry. She is known for participating in the TV reality show “MTV Splitsvilla 12” (2019) and “Ace of Space Season 1” (2018) as a contestant.

Paras and Miesha were recently captured together at a movie date. The two seem to be sharing a great rapport and could be seen having a nice time together.

ALSO READ:WHOA! What’s brewing between Paras Kalnawat and Navika Kotia

One is just a cute video while in the other one we can see Paras coming from behind Maesha in a hilarious way where Miesha wrote the caption, “tharki chokro aayo re”.

Check out the glimpses here:

 

It looks like a new bond is brewing and the fans love it.

ALSO READ:Sweet! Paras Kalnawat gets unshaken support for his performances in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 from his Anupamaa co-stars

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

 

 

 

