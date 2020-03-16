Wow! Check out the unseen audition video of Anupamaa fame actress Nidhi Shah aka Kinjal

Do you like Nidhi Shah aka Kinju Baby in Anupamaa? Today, have a look at an audition clip wherein she looks as confident as she is today.
MUMBAI: Nidhi Shah of serial Anupamaa is one of the most talented actresses in telly town. Her journey so far has been quite commendable.

She has been winning the hearts of fans with her talent and looks.

Apart from Anupamaa, Nidha has also acted in the television shows Kavach, Kartik Purnima, and Jaana Na Dil Se Door. She started her career with the TV series That's So Awesome. Now, she has become a household name as Kinjal Paritosh Shah.

Her character in the serial brings a lot of change. In the show, she considered to be one of the strongest supporters of Anupamaa aka Rupali Ganguly’s wedding with Anuj Kapadia (Gaurav Khanna). She has supported Anupamaa through thick and thin.

In this piece, we bring to you a throwback audition clip of Nidhi Shah, wherein she was as bubbly, cute, and confident as she is right now. She is wearing a black Punjabi suit and looks alluring.

It is her hard work and dedication along with the love of her fans that has made her a big name in the industry today.

What are your views on this audition clip of Nidhi? Let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the entertainment industry, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

