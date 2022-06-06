Wow! Check out what's cooking between Parth Samthaan and Niti Taylor while shooting for Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan season 4

Parth and Niti's sizzling chemistry became a huge rage amongst the youth, and they were fondly called ‘MaNan'. Their romantic moments had people talking about them across the country.
Submitted by Shraddha Mestry on Mon, 06/06/2022 - 15:06
Wow! Check out what's cooking between Parth Samthaan and Niti Taylor while shooting for Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan season 4

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Parth Samthaan played the role of Manik Malhotra in Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan and featured alongside Niti Taylor, who played Nandini Murthy, the love interest of the former. The first season of the show aired in the year 2014. 

Also read  AMAZING! Parth Samthaan and Niti Taylor Bawa commence the shooting for Kaisi Yeh Yaarian Season 4

As we know the shooting for Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan season 4 has commenced already. Parth Samthaan  and  Niti Taylor  have been caught up with the hectic schedule for the show. However, they never fail to give glimpses of fun and exciting moments from the show. Take a look at the video to see them partying harder after all the efforts while shooting. 

Check out the video

Also read Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan 4: Amazing! Check out the vanity van of Parth Samthaan aka Manik

Parth and Niti's sizzling chemistry became a huge rage amongst the youth, and they were fondly called ‘MaNan'. Their romantic moments had people talking about them across the country. Fans are extremely happy to see the duo back on-screen together after a long wait. Moreover, they are very curious and excited to see what the new season will hold!

How excited are you to see Parth Samthaan and Niti Taylor in Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan 4? Tell us in the comments.

For more updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Parth Samthaan Star Plus Ekta Kapoor Kasauti Zindagi Kay 2 Anurag Basu ALT Balaji Instagram Niti Taylor Bawa kaisi yeh yaariaan 4 Voot BBC studios Krissann Barretto TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Shraddha Mestry's picture

About Author

Submitted by Shraddha Mestry on Mon, 06/06/2022 - 15:06

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
EXCLUSIVE! Home Shanti Home's Poojan Chabbra JOIN the cast of Amazon Prime's Adhura
MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world.Also read: ...
TC AWARDS! Hasmukh Shah, Champaklal Gada, and Khushbeer Singh Virk, gets Award for this category, Deet Inside
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. The portrayal of the father-in-law on...
OMG! These celebrities wore the most expensive outfits at a recent awards event
MUMBAI: IIFA 2022 was a treat for fashion lovers. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Kriti Sanon, Nora...
Toolsidas Junior traces director Mridul's real life story
MUMBAI : Ashutosh Gowariker and Bhushan Kumar's latest release Toolsidas Junior based against the backdrop of Snooker,...
Abhimanyu Dassani lost 10 kgs for Meenakshi Sundareshwar after sporting a bulky body in Nikamma
MUMBAI : Currently making the right noise for his upcoming film Nikamma, one of the fittest actors in the industry...
Pashmina Roshan makes her debut with the sequel of Shahid Kapoor's Ishq Vishk
MUMBAI: The latest entrant in the B-town, young and talented Pashmina Roshan marks her beginning in the entertainment...
Recent Stories
OMG! These celebrities wore the most expensive outfits at a recent awards event
OMG! These celebrities wore the most expensive outfits at a recent awards event
Latest Video