Wow! Check out what's cooking between Parth Samthaan and Niti Taylor while shooting for Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan season 4

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Parth Samthaan played the role of Manik Malhotra in Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan and featured alongside Niti Taylor, who played Nandini Murthy, the love interest of the former. The first season of the show aired in the year 2014.

As we know the shooting for Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan season 4 has commenced already. Parth Samthaan and Niti Taylor have been caught up with the hectic schedule for the show. However, they never fail to give glimpses of fun and exciting moments from the show. Take a look at the video to see them partying harder after all the efforts while shooting.

Parth and Niti's sizzling chemistry became a huge rage amongst the youth, and they were fondly called ‘MaNan'. Their romantic moments had people talking about them across the country. Fans are extremely happy to see the duo back on-screen together after a long wait. Moreover, they are very curious and excited to see what the new season will hold!

How excited are you to see Parth Samthaan and Niti Taylor in Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan 4? Tell us in the comments.

