Wow! Checkout what will happen in Nakuul Mehta, Karan Kundrra and Mohsin Khan's Multiverse

Recently, Mohsin Khan has shared a picture wherein he has caught Karan Kundrra wearing the same outfit. Moreover, his witty reply has left the audience's attention. Take a look at this picture and his witty reply.

However, its seems that Nakuul Mehta has also joined their bandwagon.As we can see this beautiful edit of three of them donning the same funky shirt. Take a look at the picture

Mohsin Khan is currently filming an intriguing project with actress Aneri Vajani. The actor was most recently seen in the music video 'Teri Ada,' in which he starred alongside Shivangi Joshi.

He is ruling the hearts of the audiences ever since his debut. Mohsin started his television career with the show Nisha Aur Uske cousins, that aired on Star Plus. He rose to fame for his portrayal of the character Kartik Goenka, in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. His chemistry with Shivangi Joshi still tops the favorite Jodi list.

Moreover, he was featured in many TV shows like Love by Chance, Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi, Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya, Dream Girl - Ek Ladki Deewani Si.



On the other hand, Karan Kundrra is currently seen hosting the reality show Dance Deewane Junior, season 1. He was last seen, featured in the music video Kamle. The lad gained lots of love for his gameplay in the reality show Bigg Boss 15. His chemistry with Tejasswi Prakash is adored by fans.

Karan made his debut with the show Kitani Mohabbat Hai opposite Krittika Kamra. And since then, he is ruling the hearts of the audiences. Later on, he was seen playing lead roles in shows like Teri Meri Love Stories. Moreover, he also hosted shows like Gumrah: End of Innocence and series like Splitsvilla 8.

Also, Nakuul Mehta, playing Ram Kapoor on Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 has been winning the hearts of the audience with his remarkable portrayal of the character. He is doing a stellar job and has reunited with his co-star Disha Parmar after having worked with her in, Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara. Later on, he also played lead roles in many shows like Ishqbaaaz, and Dil Boley Oberoi.

