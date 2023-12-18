WOW! Did you know Shakti Arora and THIS co-star were a part of the same show before Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin?

Not many are aware that actor Shakti has previously worked in the same show as one of his co-stars.
Shakti

MUMBAI: Shakti Arora is ruling several hearts with his rock solid performance as Ishaan Bhosale in Star Plus' popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. 

The viewers are in love with his performance as well his on-screen chemistry with Sumit Singh and Bhavika Sharma. 

While Ishaan has broken up with Reeva, he is also at constant loggerheads with Savi. The viewers are now waiting for a romantic track in the show. 

Apart from Shakti, the makers have chosen some of the finest actors in the Bhosale family.

Vaishali Thakker, Nimai Bali, Vijhay Badlaani, Astha Agarwal, Indraneel Bhattacharya and many more are seen in pivotal roles.

Well, not many are aware that actor Shakti has previously worked in the same show as one of his co-stars. 

It is none other than Vaishali who plays the role of Surekha Bhosale in the show. 

Shakti and Vaishali were a part of Star Plus' show Baa, Bahoo Aur Baby. 

Although they haven't shared the screen together, both had a very important role to play in the show. 

Shakti played the character of Jigar while Vaishali was seen as Praveena. 

What is your take on this? Tell us in the comments. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

