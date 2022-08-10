Wow! From Dipika Kakar to Sumbul Touqeer, check out their stunning Eid 2023 posts on social media

Devileena

MUMBAI:   Eid festival was celebrated with a lot of fervor and excitement by many celebs. The festival comes once a year and many celebs celebrated the festival this year in their new houses, with their spouses, with their families, etc. While Bollywood stars like Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan have had an amazing Eid, our TV celebs are not far behind either.

From Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Hina Khan, Dipika Kakar to Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni these actors celebrated the festival in a grand way. 

Take a look at their beautiful Instagram posts on Eid here;

Devoleena Bhattacharjee shared a stunning picture with her husband Shanwaz as it was her first Eid after marriage. She captioned the picture, “From US to You all Eid Mubarak”

 

 


A very pregnant Dipika shared a picture looking gorgeous in a pink Indian dress and wished everyone on Instagram writing, “Aap Sabko Eid Mubarak” 

Check out her post here;

 

 

Sumbul who was recently seen in Bigg Boss 16, shared a picture of her and her family and captioned it, “Eid Mubarak”

 

 

Hrithik Roshan’s ex wife Sussanne Khan was seen with her boyfriend Arslan Gony with his brother Aly Goni and his lady love Jasmine Bhasin. Looks like the couples has a great time on Eid. 

Check out their pictures below;

 

 

Hina Khan who is currently in the beautiful state of Kashmir shared some stunning pictures and videos and wished her fans on the occasion of Eid.

She captioned the video, “The marvel of this beautiful valley speaks silently to your soul and your eyes fail to conclude who wins, the serenity of Jhelum or the Snow Capped Mountains!”

 

 

She shared another set of pictures and wrote, “Kashmir ki kali celebrating Eid in

Jannat-e-Kashmir.. Eid Mubarak Everyone “

 

 

What did you think of these Tv celebs celebrating Eid together?

Tell us in the comments below.

