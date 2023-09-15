Wow! Disha Parmar opens up about the magical experience of motherhood; Says 'The way she looks into my eyes...'

Rahul Vaidya often talked about his infant. When he was on Bigg Boss 14, he said that he had manifested becoming a father to a daughter. Rahul added that he had also hoped the baby would be born around Ganesh Chaturthi.
Rahul Vaidya

MUMBAI:  This Ganesh Chaturthi, Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya received the most beautiful gift. On September 20, they welcomed a newborn girl. Rahul and Disha posted a lovely photo on Instagram to announce the news. To announce the information, they posted a charming image of a female newborn elephant.

Rahul Vaidya wrote, “LAXMI Ji aayi hain. We are blessed with a Baby GIRL! The mummy and baby both are healthy and doing perfectly well! We would like to thank our Gynaec @dhruptidedhia who was hands on with the baby right since conceiving to birth and special thanks to our family @dnamjoshi & @masuuma at @criticareasiahospitals for giving us the best delivery experience possible! And we are elated! pls bless the baby.”

Disha Parmar, a new mother, has now spoken up about her pregnancy. Today, September 23, she will be returning with the infant. Rahul Vaidya's birthday is today, making it a special day. Disha Parmar said she is overwhelmed after giving birth and that it is an amazing sensation. The actress said she was eager to go on this voyage.

She also provided an update on her health, stating that she is on the mend. Disha is now able to hold her infant in her arms.  She added, “The way she looks into my eyes... my heart just melts.”

Disha continued by saying that she has eaten a lot of nutritious food and would keep doing so. She does, however, also want some Italian, Chinese, and junk food. Rahul said becoming a father is such an amazing feeling, and the baby has come home on such a lucky day.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit – Bollywoodlife

