Wow! Disha Parmar starts her post - natal workout, shares an update

MUMBAI: New mom Disha Parmar is getting back on fitness after giving birth to her baby girl in September this year. The actress who is quite active on social media shared a post informing her fans that she is beginning her post-natal workout today. It’s been only 3 months that the Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 actress gave birth to her baby girl, Navya.

Also read -Wow! Disha Parmar enjoys babymoon while she flaunts her bump in the most fashionable way, take a look

Wearing a tank top and tights, Disha Parmar posed with her trainer in the post she shared today evening. The caption for the post reads, “All set to get back & going. Day 1 of post-natal workout.” The actress looked excited and it’s evident that she cannot wait to get back on her fitness journey.

Last month, the Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 actress took to her Instagram story to announce that she resumed work post-pregnancy. In the post, she shared a photo of herself wearing a short black dress and captioned it, "1st day of work postpartum."

The new mom returned to work in just 7 weeks of delivery. Her fans and colleagues shower love and support to her. She is doing a fabulous job balancing the role of a new mother as well as her projects.

Disha continues to treat the netizens with glimpses of her moments spent with her little one. Dad Rahul Vaidya also makes the most of his time with her family when he is not away for concerts. Recently, the family along with Rahul’s parents went to Rajasthan for a few days to attend a wedding.

The actress has always stayed fit and even during pregnancy, she practised yoga and light exercises. She often took to social media to post glimpses of her workout sessions.

Also read - Incredible! Disha Parmar returns to work within two months of welcoming her baby girl: Shares excitement 'First day back to work'

For the unversed, Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya welcomed their first child, daughter Navya on September 20. They have not revealed the face of their baby girl yet.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - Pinkvilla