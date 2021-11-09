WOW! Divyanka Tripathi wants to ONCE AGAIN share screen space with hubby Vivek Dahiya

MUMBAI: Divyanka, who has done daily soaps and dance reality shows, eventually agreed to be a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 and became the first runner-up. Despite the show being offered to her several times, she took a long time before saying yes.

“Whenever the show was offered to me, I was busy with some other project. Luckily, this year, I was free. Initially, I was a little sceptical due to some health issues, so I took time to say yes. I have a slip disc problem and ligament issues too. So, I kept thinking whether I should do this or not. I went for an MRI and after I was assured, I gave my final nod to it”, Divyanka shared.

Divyanka, who loves preparing for her roles, did some preparation here too. “I don’t care about what others think about me. What matters to me is that I don’t like to disappoint my own self. I had 14 days to prepare for it. I did some training with a specialised trainer and learnt some basics of swimming for a couple of days. Vivek (Dahiya, her husband) also helped me a lot to prepare for it mentally, physically and emotionally,” she says.

Divyanka wants to explore new genres now and she is okay with even a negative character or a role with grey shades. “If I am offered a negative role for a film or a web show, I am fine with it, but definitely not for a TV show. Women are always put in a category and welcomed in a restricted way on Indian TV. So, there is not much scope for negative roles on TV,” she feels.

Before Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, Divyanka had to face off challenges like body shaming, but the actress has never given up and later her winning spirit and fearless attitude during stunts amazed everyone. She says, “A woman does not need to have a size-zero figure or look like Angelina Jolie to be a wonder woman. Our society has always supported a particular body type or figure to be labelled as perfect, which is quite disappointing.”

“I don’t know why our mindset has such a preconceived approach. I was never the best, but I always had the zeal to learn. I always believed in myself and that’s the only reason that I could perform well in the show. I never aborted any task. It’s all in our brain to win or lose and I always believe in observing, learning and growing”, she added.

Divyanka and Vivek are also known for their travel expeditions. The couple, who did Yeh Hai Mohabbatein together, often travel to remote places of the country and keep their fans updated with lovely photographs. Will they appear on-screen together again for their fans? “We haven’t got any such offers yet. But we are very critical of each other when it comes to our performances as actors. If an opportunity comes, maybe hum dono saath mein screen par kuch achcha kamal kar jaye, you never know!” she says.

