Wow! Fans applaud Pranali Rathod’s performance as Akashara as she delivers some of the most heartbreaking scenes! Check out some of the best reactions here!

MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting more interesting every day. The show stars Pranali Rathod and Harshad Chopda in the lead and is produced by Rajan Shahi.

The fans have always admired Pranali Rathod as Askshara and they are excited to see what new journey her character will take.

'AbhiRa' is loved by fans and is always trending. But not just AbhiRa, fans love the two as Harshad and Pranali as well. The trend for this is HarshAli, and they share adorable edits, funny moments, and whatnot.

But recently Pranali is being praised for her performance and how she carried the emotional burden of the scenes and delivered.

Fans are simply in awe of the actress and have taken to Twitter to share highlights and praises about her.

Check out some of the best reactions here:

Fans of the show have been impressed by the way that Pranali has been able to pull off the recent scenes, which have been very heartbreaking.

What did you think of Pranali's performance? Tell us in the comments before!

