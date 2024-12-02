Wow! Fans cannot wait for Kaisi Yeh Yarariaan hacked; to celebrate February 14 as 'MANANTINES DAY

MUMBAI: Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan has been one of the most loved and celebrated shows on television. After 3 successful seasons, the show moved to digital platform. The show stars Parth Samthaan and Niti Taylor in the lead roles. The audience loves and adores them and their ship name is Manan.

The show has become a teen favourite and one of the OG MTV shows to grasp the pulse of the correct demographic. The show came out with a fourth season on a digital platform and was very well received and loved by the Manan fans. (Also Read: BEAUTIFUL! Mehul Nisar celebrates his birthday on the sets of Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan 5)

Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan season 5 released on September 3, 2023 and it was an equally good success. Now, the makers have released a new glimpse and this time there is a different version. Titled Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan #Manan Hacked, the video narrates the sizzling duo’s private chats and social media accounts getting hacked and they are complaining about the same to the police.

This will air on Jio Cinemas on February 14 onwards on the occasion of Valentine’s Day.

Niti and Parth shared the same on their social media accounts and fans seem to be extremely excited about it.

How excited are you to watch Manik and Nandini on–screen once again?

