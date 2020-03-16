WOW! Fans go wow as Imlie aka Sumbul Touqeer Khan revamps her makeup room, Check out

MUMBAI : TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Imlie is ruling the TRP charts and has become the most successful show on television since it has hit the screens. It is an adaptation of Star Jalsha's Bengali serial Ishti Kutum.

Imlie, played by actor Sumbul Touqeer Khan, is ruling the hearts of the audiences with her stellar performance in the show. But fans are surprised by her painting skill that the actress flaunted on her instagram story. The actor has beautifully revamped her makeup room. Take a look at her amazing pictures.

Currently in the show, Imlie finally reaches the hospital but in Kairi's avatar. The doctors and security do not let her meet Madhav, instead take her to another room and lock her there. Imlie finally finds a way out of the room and she rushes to the washroom. Imlie gets changed and heads to meet Madhav. On her way, she sees Harry and asks him his reason to come to the hospital.

