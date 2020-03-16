WOW! Fans go wow as Imlie aka Sumbul Touqeer Khan revamps her makeup room, Check out

Imlie finally reaches the hospital but in Kairi's avatar. The doctors and security do not let her meet Madhav, instead take her to another room and lock her there.

 

Submitted by Shraddha Mestry on Mon, 06/20/2022 - 14:11
Sumbul Touqeer Khan

MUMBAI : TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Imlie is ruling the TRP charts and has become the most successful show on television since it has hit the screens. It is an adaptation of Star Jalsha's Bengali serial Ishti Kutum.          

Also read Amazing! Pandya Store Vs Imlie ? Check out who will win the competition

Imlie, played by actor Sumbul Touqeer Khan, is ruling the hearts of the audiences with her stellar performance in the show. But fans are surprised by her painting skill that the actress flaunted on her instagram story. The actor has beautifully revamped her makeup room. Take a look at her amazing pictures. 

Check out the pictures - 

Also read Omg! Fahmaan Khan and Sumbul Touqeer Khan break their silence on being in a relationship

Currently in the show, Imlie finally reaches the hospital but in Kairi's avatar. The doctors and security do not let her meet Madhav, instead take her to another room and lock her there. Imlie finally finds a way out of the room and she rushes to the washroom. Imlie gets changed and heads to meet Madhav. On her way, she sees Harry and asks him his reason to come to the hospital.

For more updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Star Plus Imlie Aditya Aryan Malini Aparna Arpita Narmada Sumbul Touqeer Khan Manasvi Vashist Mayuri Deshmukh Fahmaan Khan Ritu Singh Jyoti Gauba TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Shraddha Mestry's picture

About Author

Submitted by Shraddha Mestry on Mon, 06/20/2022 - 14:11

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
EXCLUSIVE! Child actor Soham Siddesh Kadam joins the cast of Saurabh Tewari's upcoming show on Colors
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television.  A lot of new shows are...
Harphoul Mohini: Interesting! Mohini wonders how she will adjust in the new place with a new family
MUMBAI: The audience is looking forward to Colors TV’s ‘Harphoul Mohini’. It features Shagun Sharma, Zebby Singh, Amal...
Harphoul Mohini: Amazing! Harphoul and Mohini finally get their answer from nature
MUMBAI: The audience is looking forward to Colors TV’s ‘Harphoul Mohini’. It features Shagun Sharma, Zebby Singh, Amal...
Exclusive! “If you are playing a character you have to believe in it” Rajesh Khatter on playing other side in the web series Avrodh season 2
MUMBAI: Actor Rajesh Khattar is no doubt one of the most loved actors we have in the acting space. We have seen some...
EXPLOSIVE! Mandana Karimi CRITICIZED for twerking in Burqa; details inside
MUMBAI: Mandana Karimi has carved a niche for herself in the entertainment industry. She has an impressive fan...
Spy Bahu: Unfortunate! Sejal regrets betraying while Yohan has fallen in love with her
MUMBAI: Colors TV's popular drama series Spy Bahu is about to showcase some interesting twists in the upcoming track of...
Recent Stories
Janhvi
Oops! Sridevi’s daughter Janhvi Kapoor massively backlashed by the netizens for her recent attire, see reactions
Latest Video