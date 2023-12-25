Wow! Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin fame Manasi Salvi opens up on how TV gave her confidence; Says ‘Financial independence is what TV assures…’

MUMBAI:For more than 27 years, Manasi Salvi enjoyed an incredible career in Indian television. Her commitment to her profession never wavers, even while the enigma around her alluring appearance is being kept a lovely secret. In an interview, the actress addressed her path and how television has given her confidence.

Referring to her experience in the entertainment industry, Manasi declares, "This journey has been very special for me. Never did I imagine nor did the idea ever occur to me of becoming an actor. I was a trained dancer in Bharatanatyam and Kuchipudi and I would often perform on the stage. Somehow, my photos reached an ad agency and I ventured into featuring in commercials. I was okay with that kind of exposure as it did not buy too much of my time and additionally, I was also pursuing my studies. And then Aashirwad (1998) happened."

She ever remembered wanting to be an actor? She made her acting debut when she was about 16 or 17. She mentioned, "During the time of Aashirwad, I recollect, I was called to the office. The story was narrated to me in six lines and I was told that the shoot starts from the next day. Manish Goswami (the producer of Aashirwad) narrated the story, the pay was finalised and I was asked to report to shoot at 9 am. It was very gravitational and organic. Acting just happened. I was not at all aware about the craft or about what goes on around a film set."

She added, "My director Rakesh Sarang is a very strict and thorough professional. I remember, once I went home crying, from the sets, vowing that I don't want to do the serial. But, my mother would tell me to keep going at it, one day at a time. With every passing day, I've come as far as 27 years in the industry."

Manasi had stated that watching television gives women more power in an earlier interview. Reaffirming her point of view, she says, "If we are showing women who are winning, we must also show women who do not get the spotlight. What we cannot deny is that television is the only medium, which guarantees you a payment on a daily basis. In today's society where marriages are crumbling across different sections, a lot of the lesser-privileged women find employment in TV. From make-up artists and assistants to professional saree drapers, the opportunities for women in TV are aplenty. I believe that for a woman to be emotionally and mentally independent, she has to first be financially independent. Financial independence is what TV assures."

Manasi, a single mother with a teenage daughter, gives her little child the advice she would like to give her, "Two pieces of advice that I received from my father, while I was growing up. One, character is important. Second, there are no free lunches. Additionally, I would also advise to not chase money. As my bio on Instagram suggests, 'Situations May Change; Ethics Can’t'.”

Credit- Free Press Journal

