Wow! Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’s Bhavika Sharma catches up with THIS actress; calls her “friends like family”

Bhavika has a huge fan following and loves to keep her fans updated on her personal as well as professional life. The stunning actress recently had a fun outing at Marine Drive with a bunch of friends
Submitted by Angela Gonsalves on Tue, 01/23/2024 - 13:13
Bhavika Sharma

MUMBAI: Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. The storyline is filled with lots of interesting twists and turns. Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. The storyline is filled with lots of interesting twists and turns. Bhavika Sharma plays the role of Savi while Shakti Arora plays Ishaan. Both have made a place for themselves in the TV industry and have a great fan following.

Also Read- Exclusive! Bhavika Sharma reveals how she bagged Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and whether she was apprehensive before singing the show

Bhavika has a huge fan following and loves to keep her fans updated on her personal as well as professional life. The stunning actress recently had a fun outing at Marine Drive with a bunch of friends and among them was Parineetii actress Tanvi Dogra. She shared a group picture with her friends and captioned it, “Friends Like Family”

Check out her story here;

Tanvi too has shared some fun stories from their meetup, check it out;

What are your thoughts on Tanvi and Bhavika’s stories? Tell us in the comments below.

Also Read- MUST READ! Shakti Arora aka Ishaan on being a part of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin post leap: There is definitely some pressure on the actors because there is already a baggage of the previous season

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar

Star Plus Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Sai Virat Pakhi Satya Ayesha Singh Neil Bhatt Aishwarya Sharma Bhatt Savi Vinayak Ishaan reeva aria sakaria Bhavika Sharma Tanmay Shah Abhishek Kumar Shakti Arora Sumit Singh Kishori Shahane Bharati Patil Shailesh Datar Bhavani Ashwini Ninad Harini Ankita Khare Cockcrow and Shaika Films TV news TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Angela Gonsalves's picture

About Author

Submitted by Angela Gonsalves on Tue, 01/23/2024 - 13:13

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Related Stories
Parth Samthaan joins in while Erica Fernandes
Kasautii Zindagii Kay reunion: Whoa! Parth Samthaan joins in while Erica Fernandes missing, check out the picture
Riyaz Panjwani
Exclusive! The role of Dholakia in Anupamaa was a cream role and I enjoyed playing every bit of it: Riyaz Panjwani
1
MUST READ: From Avika Gor to Priyankshi Yadav! Actresses who played leading roles at a very young age
Twinkle Vasisht
Wow! Kundali Bhagya's Twinkle Vasisht is off to her Bachelorette In Thailand, check out glimpses
Ram-Sita
Wow! Imlie to churn out special Ram-Sita track to celebrate the historic Ram Mandir was consecration in Ayodhya (Watch Video)
Hiba Nawab
Kya baat hai! Jhalak’s Hiba Nawab shares a throwback pic with THIS actor from Wagle Ki Duniya, check it out