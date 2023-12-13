Wow! Himanshi Khurana Finds Solace in Spiritual Journey After Recent Breakup

MUMBAI: Himanshi Khurana, known for her stint on Bigg Boss 13 and her relationship with Asim Riaz, recently shared insights into her life after announcing her breakup on social media. The actress revealed that she and Asim decided to part ways amicably due to differences in their religious beliefs, urging fans to respect their privacy.

Bigg Boss 13 remains etched in the audience's memory for the memorable interactions, including the endearing moments between Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla. Notably, Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana's love story also unfolded during the season, marked by Asim's deep affection for Himanshi.

Asim's feelings led to the end of Himanshi's previous engagement, with Salman Khan advising Asim to take responsibility for her. The two continued their relationship outside the show, but recently, Himanshi took to social media to announce their separation, citing religious differences.

In coping with the breakup, Himanshi has immersed herself in new projects, including a mysterious collaboration with Gautam Gulati. Recent glimpses on social media show Himanshi looking stunning in a sparkling black dress while sharing screen space with Gautam on a bike.

Adding another dimension to her healing journey, Himanshi shared images of her visit to Jagannath Dham Puri, completing the Chaar Dhaam Yatra with her mother. The spiritual sojourn reflects her quest for solace and blessings during challenging times.

Despite parting ways, both Himanshi and Asim receive well-wishes for their respective careers. The actress's resilience and pursuit of positivity in her professional and spiritual endeavors demonstrate her commitment to personal growth and well-being.

