WOW! I had to call Rekhaji only once and tell her that Aishwarya and I are getting married and it was an instant yes from her, it was a surprise for Aishwarya: Neil Bhatt

MUMBAI: Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma got married and are enjoying marital bliss currently. The dup met on the sets of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and fell head over heels in love with each other.

Neil Bhatt shared how life has changed post marriage and how he is looking to work on the OTT platform soon. He shared, “I am a very simple guy who belongs to a simple family and just like a normal Gujarati guy I like keeping things to myself only. Marriage for me is very sacred. I didn't want to carry the baggage of Neil the actor getting married, rather I wanted Neil, a simple guy getting married. And so I kept the wedding celebrations really simple and I enjoyed everything thoroughly. I never intended t keep my wedding a secret but before it happened I really didn't want to talk about it. Having said that, marriage for us was a roller coaster ride as we were also shooting for a daily as leads.”

When asked about Bollywood veteran diva Rekha gracing their wedding, Neil said, “Rekha ji had been a part of our show in the past. For the wedding, I just had to give her one call and tell her that Aishwarya and I are getting married and that it would mean the world to us if she joined us for the celebrations. It was an instant yes from her. She said that her presence will be a surprise for Aishwarya, so she asked me to not tell her anything. Rekha ji made our special night even more special.”

CREDIT: TOI