Wow! Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth finally reveal their son's name; post the Naamkaran ceremony on social media! Read More!

Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth are now proud parents to a baby boy and they have shared the little boy’s name,
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 08/10/2023 - 20:25
Ishita Dutta

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television. 

We all know that the year 2023 saw a lot of ups and downs in the entertainment industry.

While many actors announced their relationships, many shared the good news of embracing parenthood. 

One of the popular couples in the TV industry, Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth announced a few months ago that they are soon going to be parents. 

ALSO READ: Must Read! Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth move into their new house; latter shares something special with his fans

Ishita shared some amazing posts on social media related to her pregnancy, giving major goals. And the two have been blessed with a baby boy and shared the news on social media as well.

Now the two have shared the best news with the fans, Vatsal and Ishita have named their baby, they took to social media to share the news and shared that they have named their baby Vaayu Sheth, Check out the post here:

Since the two announced their pregnancy, fans had been waiting to get every small update because they are so attached to the actors and fans are also ecstatic about the two becoming parents.

Here's wishing the new parents lots of happiness and many congratulations!

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

ALSO READ: Aww! Parents-to-be Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Seth twin in their cool maternity photoshoot; netizens say “Absolutely stunning “


    
 

Vatsal Sheth Ishita Dutta Titli Naagin 6 Parents Vatsal Sheth movies Ishita dutta movies. Drishyam Adipurush Vaayu sheth TellyChakkar
Like
1
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 08/10/2023 - 20:25

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Bigg Boss Season 17: Exclusive! These three contestants of Bigg Boss OTT season 2 are finalized for the next season of the main show
MUMBAI: Bigg Boss is one of the most loved and successful reality shows on television and it has had sixteen...
Exclusive! Star Parivaar Awards 2023 will have THESE new categories and a twist! Read to find out!
MUMBAI: Star Plus is known to deliver intriguing and interesting content for its viewers. It would be apt to say that...
Wow! Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth finally reveal their son's name; post the Naamkaran ceremony on social media! Read More!
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television. We all know that the...
Exclusive! “I have played news reporter many a times, want to do something different now” - Ankur Jain
MUMBAI: Actor Ankur Jain has been contributing to acting world with his amazing characters in movies and OTT shows. The...
Ulka Gupta and Manish Khanna join the cast of Sony SAB’s Dhruv Tara
MUMBAI: 10th August 2023: Sony SAB's unique time-travel romance drama, 'Dhruv Tara - Samay Sadi Se Pare,' featuring the...
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 : Kya Baat Hai! Anjum Fakih re-enters the show as a wild card contestant
MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven...
Recent Stories
Pearl V Puri
Exclusive! “It has been 5 years since I have watched a movie in theatres, meri movie dekhunga” - Pearl V Puri
Latest Video
Related Stories
Bigg Boss
Bigg Boss Season 17: Exclusive! These three contestants of Bigg Boss OTT season 2 are finalized for the next season of the main show
Star Parivaar Awards
Exclusive! Star Parivaar Awards 2023 will have THESE new categories and a twist! Read to find out!
Ulka
Ulka Gupta and Manish Khanna join the cast of Sony SAB’s Dhruv Tara
Anjum Fakih
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 : Kya Baat Hai! Anjum Fakih re-enters the show as a wild card contestant
Shailendra Singh Rajawat
Exclusive! Bin Kuch Kahe’s fame Shailendra Singh Rajawat roped in for &TV’s Doosri Maa!
Arjun Bijlani
Breaking! Arjun Bijlani to host the Star Parivaar Awards 2023! More details Inside!