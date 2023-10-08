Wow! Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth finally reveal their son's name; post the Naamkaran ceremony on social media! Read More!

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television.

We all know that the year 2023 saw a lot of ups and downs in the entertainment industry.

While many actors announced their relationships, many shared the good news of embracing parenthood.

One of the popular couples in the TV industry, Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth announced a few months ago that they are soon going to be parents.

ALSO READ: Must Read! Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth move into their new house; latter shares something special with his fans

Ishita shared some amazing posts on social media related to her pregnancy, giving major goals. And the two have been blessed with a baby boy and shared the news on social media as well.

Now the two have shared the best news with the fans, Vatsal and Ishita have named their baby, they took to social media to share the news and shared that they have named their baby Vaayu Sheth, Check out the post here:

Since the two announced their pregnancy, fans had been waiting to get every small update because they are so attached to the actors and fans are also ecstatic about the two becoming parents.

Here's wishing the new parents lots of happiness and many congratulations!

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: Aww! Parents-to-be Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Seth twin in their cool maternity photoshoot; netizens say “Absolutely stunning “





