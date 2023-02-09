Wow! Ishita Dutta resumes work post delivering her baby boy, says “strange not having Vaayu by my side..”

MUMBAI: One of the popular couples in the TV industry, Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth have been blessed with a baby boy and shared the same on social media as well. The new mom and dad are enjoying parenthood and cannot get enough of their baby boy who they named Vaayu.

Ishita has not surprisingly resumed shooting a month after delivering her baby boy. She shared a video on social media where she said, “I haven’t been out shooting for months. Although I have captured some content at home, being away from my usual outdoor shooting routine feels refreshing. It’s strange not having Vaayu by my side; this feeling started last night, which was the first time I slept in a different room. Until now, we’ve been co-sleeping, and I’m not ready to part with him at night. Everyone advised me that I needed good sleep for the shoot, even though I had to wake up to feed him. Surprisingly, I did sleep well. Every time I wake up, I sneak a peek into his room to ensure he’s okay. I’m missing him so much.”

Ishita and Vatsal fell in love on the sets of the Tv Show Rishton Ka Saudagar, Baazigar.

CRedit-News18



