Wow! Ishita Dutta resumes work post delivering her baby boy, says “strange not having Vaayu by my side..”

Ishita has not surprisingly resumed shooting a month after delivering her baby boy.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sat, 09/02/2023 - 17:32
Ishita Dutta

MUMBAI: One of the popular couples in the TV industry, Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth have been blessed with a baby boy and shared the same on social media as well. The new mom and dad are enjoying parenthood and cannot get enough of their baby boy who they named Vaayu.

Also Read-Aww! Vatsal Sheth and Ishita Dutta take the baby boy home after getting discharged from the hospital

Ishita has not surprisingly resumed shooting a month after delivering her baby boy. She shared a video on social media where she said, “I haven’t been out shooting for months. Although I have captured some content at home, being away from my usual outdoor shooting routine feels refreshing. It’s strange not having Vaayu by my side; this feeling started last night, which was the first time I slept in a different room. Until now, we’ve been co-sleeping, and I’m not ready to part with him at night. Everyone advised me that I needed good sleep for the shoot, even though I had to wake up to feed him. Surprisingly, I did sleep well. Every time I wake up, I sneak a peek into his room to ensure he’s okay. I’m missing him so much.”

Also Read-Beautiful! New parents Vatsal Sheth and Ishita Dutta share a heartwarming picture with their newborn baby boy

Ishita and Vatsal fell in love on the sets of the Tv Show Rishton Ka Saudagar, Baazigar. 

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

