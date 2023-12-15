Wow! Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah completes 20 years in the industry, says “God has been kind”

MUMBAI : Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been one of the most loved comedy shows of our time. The story, performances and dialogues have touched millions of hearts and even today is remembered of the memorable characters like Dayaben, Roshan, etc.

The stunning and talented actress has completed 20 years in the industry and posted a sweet video thanking her fans for all the love and support. She wrote, “Today I have completed 20 years in acting career...

14th Dec 2003 I did my first role in KKUSUM ( BALAJI TELEFILMS )... Just a single dialogue scene... God has been kind and so is the audience showering their love and blessings... keep showering your blessings same way in the upcoming years...

Thank you thank you thank you…”

Jennifer Mistry who previously played the role of Roshan Sodhi, has now been replaced by actress Monaz Mevawalla.

