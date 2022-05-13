Wow! Karan Kundrra breaks his silence on participating in Khatron Ke Khiladi

MUMBAI: Karan Kundrra is a very popular name in the world of entertainment.

He has been a part of many successful television series and some Bollywood movies.

A few months back, Karan was a part of Bigg Boss 15. His game was loved by the audience. He emerged as the second runner-up of the show.

He had grabbed the headlines for his love story with Tejasswi, which began in the house. They are one of the most adorable couples on television.

Karan was recently seen in a few music videos and as a jailor in Lock Upp Season 1, and currently, he is hosting Dance Deewane Juniors.

Karan is quite active on social media and keeps his fans updated about his whereabouts and what he is up to.

Recently, Karan met his Bigg Boss friend Rajiv Adatia, and the two interacted with the media. The actor was asked if he is participating in Khatron Ke Khiladi. But he said that the show is not meant for him. He would never be able to participate in the show as it’s not his cup of tea. He added that Rajiv is apt for the show.

