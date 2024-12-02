Wow: Kundali Bhagya actor Paras Kalnawat shares a glimpse of his fitness transformation and it is sure to surprise you!

MUMBAI: Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya has been one of the most loved shows on Zee TV.

The show recently took a leap and the storyline got even more exciting and all the more gripping.

The amazing storyline and gripping performance have always drawn viewers to the show. Its twists and turns keep everyone glued to their screens. Paras Kalnawat who plays the role of Rajveer in the show has been entertaining viewers with his spellbinding performance.

It was only recently that Paras shared a BTS video of the upcoming track in the show around Valentine’s Day wherein the actors are seen grooving and shaking a leg. He was dancing alone and captioned his post as: “Akele Hai Toh Kya Gham Hai”.

Well, now he has shared yet another post about his fitness transformation!

Paras shared a picture of the time he started working out and how he looks now. He mentioned his caption as how he earlier fit in XL and now he fits in small size T-shirts and his waist size has gone down to 29 from 35.

Take a look:

Paras’ transformation is surely applaud worthy, isn’t it?

There are many actors who are dedicated to fitness as looking fabulous and maintaining good health is a necessity because of the profession they are in. Paras looks amazing and macho.

