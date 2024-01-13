Wow! Kundali Bhagya fame actor Paras Kalnawat opens up about the change in his look; Says ‘A few professional reasons…’

Paras Kalnawat has established a respectable reputation for himself. With his acting prowess and dance abilities, the blue-eyed boy of television has dazzled audiences with everything from TV shows to OTT projects and web series.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 01/13/2024 - 11:22
Paras Kalnawat

MUMBAI: In the industry of entertainment, Paras Kalnawat has established a respectable reputation for himself. With his acting prowess and dance abilities, the blue-eyed boy of television has dazzled audiences with everything from TV shows to OTT projects and web series.

Paras plays the lead role in Kundali Bhagya. After noticing that the actor had changed his appearance, the popular news portal got in touch with Paras to know about his look.

(Also read: Must read! Kundali Bhagya: Paras Kalnawat hints game-changing twist on the Horizon; Says ‘Toofan aane waala hai…..’)

Paras candidly stated, "I must say that this is my 2024 look. I was waiting to change my look completely. I had long hair a few days back, and I was waiting for one go-ahead from my creative team of Kundali Bhagya, and the moment I received the same, I went ahead to transform my look. I won't say that it's personal; there are a few professional reasons as well for the change of look."

He added, "There are a couple of opportunities which I don't want to talk about now; I'm keeping my fingers crossed, and hopefully, I'll get positive results, but yes, I wanted to be in the best shape and the best look possible. I'd still say that I'm not there completely, there are a few things left; I need to work harder and I want to get there. My goal for 2024 is to be in the best possible shape, and I just want to be a good example for people who're following me and inspire them to be the best versions of themselves.”

The actor added, "The new look will surely enhance the upcoming track of Rajveer and Palki. A lot of things are planned from the Creative team and I've been hearing about it. Lots of ups and downs for Rajveer and Palki. It's going to be a bumpy ride for them shortly. I want to give a hint that Rajveer will also go through a look transformation, which the fans will definitely love. They're rooting for Rajveer-Palki and are loving the current track. We will not disappoint them and will make sure to deliver the best of entertainment for the viewers."

Paras Kalnawat stated, "Fun on sets is actually needed. We come on the sets daily, have the same routine, same timing. I believe everything shouldn't be uniform. There should be some amount of spice and some fun on the sets. So, I keep doing that. I keep troubling my co-actors and crew members, but in a good way (smiles). I keep playing pranks on them. I've got this water-gell-ball gun which I've purchased, and I set one target daily and trouble that person the entire day. I run behind them, shooting them with the gun. Now, other cast members have also ordered the same gun, and soon, there's going to be a war on the sets (laughs). I am definitely going to film the BTS moments and share them online with my fans. It is going to be a fun war, for sure."

The plot of Kundali Bhagya's current episode centers on Preeta, Rajveer, Nidhi, and Karan attempting to free Shaurya from police custody.

(Also read: OMG! Kundali Bhagya’s Paras Kalnawat lives a very luxurious life, check out some of his most expensive buys here!)

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

Credit- Pinkvilla

Paras Kalnawat shows Shraddha Arya Paras Kalnawat Baseer Ali Sana Sayyad Jhalak Dhikhla Jaa 10 Anupama Sudhanshu Pandey Meri Durga Kundali Bhagya Ekta Kapoor Balaji Kundali Leap Kundali Bhagya Promo latest entertainment news TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 01/13/2024 - 11:22

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si: Aww! Kunal will slowly turn softer toward Vaani
MUMBAI: Star Plus, along with producer Rajan Shahi, has come up with a new show that talks about an inspirational idea...
Hottie! Here are the times actress Paromita Dey raised temperature with her sizzling looks
MUMBAI: Actress Paromita Dey is no doubt of the major head turners coming from the acting space, her name has to be...
Wow! Kundali Bhagya fame actor Paras Kalnawat opens up about the change in his look; Says ‘A few professional reasons…’
MUMBAI: In the industry of entertainment, Paras Kalnawat has established a respectable reputation for himself. With his...
Exciting! Pushpa 2: Allu Arjun's film to conclude shoot by May 2024, No delay confirmed
MUMBAI: Among the most anticipated films of 2024 is without a doubt Pushpa 2: The Rule. The filmmakers have promised...
Controversy! Rakhi Sawant faces legal trouble as the court REJECTS pre-arrest bail in Adil Khan 'Leaked Videos' case
MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Rakhi Sawant was not granted anticipatory bail by a Mumbai court in a case filed by her...
Spoiler Alert! Udaariyaan: Aasma's Perilous Descent into Darkness - Caught in the Clutches of a Ruthless Gang Leader
MUMBAI : In the upcoming episodes of Colors TV's "Udaariyaan," the intensity of the drama escalates as Aasma, played by...
Recent Stories
Paromita Dey
Hottie! Here are the times actress Paromita Dey raised temperature with her sizzling looks
Latest Video
Related Stories
Rakhi Sawant
Controversy! Rakhi Sawant faces legal trouble as the court REJECTS pre-arrest bail in Adil Khan 'Leaked Videos' case
Vaqaur Shaikh replaces Rituraj Singh
Anupamaa: Exclusive! Vaqaur Shaikh replaces Rituraj Singh in the show
Manoj
Exclusive! Veteran actor Manoj Kolhatkar roped in for Ekta Kapoor's upcoming historical show, Pracchand Ashok
Munawar
Congratulations! Munawar Faruqui hits a huge milestone, becomes the most followed contestant of Bigg Boss 17
Archana
Oh NO! Bigg Boss 16’s Archana Gautam gets hospitalized, “Bahut dard hua”
SAGAR PAREKH
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11 : Wow! Sagar Parekh gives a glimpse of his introduction shoot for the show