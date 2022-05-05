Wow! Kundali Bhagya fame Shraddha Arya shares a glimpse of her colorful and elegant home

MUMBAI: Shraddha Arya is one of the most beautiful and immensely talented actresses in the television industry. She has become a household name with her role of Preeta in the popular daily soap Kundali Bhagya. She has also worked in other popular shows including Main Lakshmi Tere Aangan Ki, Tumhari Paakhi, Dream Girl, etc. The actress got married to Indian Navy Officer, Rahul Nagal with a grand celebration in November 2021. The actress lives in a beautiful home in Mumbai. Here is a glimpse into her expansive home.

There is a huge living area with a velvet texture and designer sofas. There are blue sofas with matching cushions. There is a huge wooden center table and there are some textures on the walls.

There is a separate room for the temple. She has decorated the temple with flowers and lighting. There is a white self-design cabinet for keeping other items.

There is a simple kitchen with a grey marble cooktop and wooden cabinets. There are some wooden cabinets overhead also and a huge glass window on the side.

There is a spacious balcony with grey floorings. She has kept a swing on the balcony and some plants on the side. The wall is painted in a light blue shade.

There is a massive bedroom with a white cushioned headrest and white beddings. There are wooden almirah on the side and a huge maroon sofa in front of the bed. There is a small table in front of the table.

There is a simple washroom with beige wall colours and some glass paneling on the side.

Credit: Pinkvilla