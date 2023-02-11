Wow! Mohit Malik touches his wife Aditi Malik's feet during the Karwa Chauth ritual, take a look

MUMBAI: Mohit Malik is one of the most loved and successful actors of television.

He is best known for his roles in serials like Kulfi Kumar Bajewala, Lockdown Ki Love Story, Cyber Vaar, Doli Armaano Ki etc.

The actor also took part in the reality show “Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13” where he aced all the stunts and faced his fears and emerged as one of the finalists of the show.

The much-awaited show Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si by Rajan Shahi has finally premiered on small screens.

The show stars Sayli Salunkhe and Mohit Malik in the lead roles.

The show has got a positive response from the audience and they have been liking the show. Mohit is getting a lot of praises for his role.

Now, one this auspicious day of Karwa Chauth, Mohit Malik shares a reel, which shows how he and his wife Aditi Malik celebrated Karwa Chauth. The reel totally defines the beautiful bond they share and how dedicatedly they follow the ritual. Take a look -

As a beautiful gesture, Mohit touches his wife's feet, setting an example of how couples should treat each other. This act of Mohit has won many hearts and the comments are filled with positive responses from netizens.

For the unversed, Karva Chauth, a cherished and traditional Hindu festival celebrated primarily in India, is a poignant testament to the enduring bonds of love and commitment within married couples.

This festival holds a special place in the hearts of millions as married women fast from sunrise to moonrise, fervently praying for the longevity and well-being of their beloved husbands.

