Wow! Mohsin Khan back to work after his recent health scare? Read on to know more

Recently, Mohsin who was shooting for his upcoming web show in Goa with Eisha Singh had not been keeping well. Unfortunately he was diagnosed with food poisoning.
Submitted by Angela Gonsalves on Wed, 11/29/2023 - 12:18
Mohsin Khan

MUMBAI: Mohsin Khan is one popular face of the television industry. He is popularly known for his role in Star Plus' long-running show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Mohsin became a household name for his role of Kartik Goenka in the show. Before Yeh Rishta, Mohsin has been a part of shows like Nisha Aur Uske Cousins, Love By Chance, Meri Aashiqui Tumse Hi, Dream Girl, and Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya. Well, it's been almost two years since Mohsin bid adieu to Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. 

Also Read- Spoiler Alert! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Aarohi instigates Neil against Abhimanyu

Recently, Mohsin who was shooting for his upcoming web show in Goa with Eisha Singh had not been keeping well. Unfortunately he was diagnosed with food poisoning. 

A source said, “Mohsin has not been keeping very well, but the actor has made sure that he still gives his best and has been shooting for the show.”

Mohsin has now taken to his Instagram page to share a picture of himself looking fit and fine. Seems like the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai star is back to work and is seen in his green room. Check out his story here;

ALSO READ: Mohsin Khan to make his Tv comeback with Rupali Ganguly’s Anupamaa?

Previously, Mohsin had given another health update to his fans on social media where he wrote, “Health is finally better…Now I make sure to only eat healthy! I had NAFLD (that’s Non-alcoholic fatty liver disease) I was hospitalized a few times and it was terrible Mashallah I’m much better now.”

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar. 

Nisha Aur Uske Cousins Love By Chance Meri Aashiqui Tumse Hi Dream girl Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Shivangi Joshi Kartik Naira Mohsin Khan TV news TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Angela Gonsalves's picture

About Author

Submitted by Angela Gonsalves on Wed, 11/29/2023 - 12:18

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si: Huge drama! Vandana accepts Kunal’s marriage proposal, Pammi gets enraged
MUMBAI: Star Plus, along with producer Rajan Shahi, has come up with a new show that talks about an inspirational idea...
Aww! Suhana Khan heaps praises on Alia Bhatt for repeating her wedding saree at the National Awards, here’s what the actress said
MUMBAI: Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan is all set to make her Hindi Film debut with Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies....
Will Sanju and Parineet’s love story get a new chance on Colors’ Parineetii?
MUMBAI: In this week on COLORS’ Parineetii, drama erupts at a bash thrown by Mr. Mehra, Sanju’s (Ankur Verma) boss....
OMG! Salman Khan asked to be on alert and his security reviewed by Mumbai Police amid a new indirect 'threat' by gangster Lawrence Bishnoi on Facebook
MUMBAI: On Tuesday, the Mumbai Police conducted a security check for Salman Khan following an indirect threat made...
Wow! Mohsin Khan back to work after his recent health scare? Read on to know more
MUMBAI: Mohsin Khan is one popular face of the television industry. He is popularly known for his role in Star Plus'...
OMG! Actor Sahil Khan granted pre-arrest bail by Bombay High Court in defamation case
MUMBAI: Actor Sahil Khan was granted temporary protection from arrest by the Bombay High Court on Tuesday with a...
Recent Stories
Salman Khan
OMG! Salman Khan asked to be on alert and his security reviewed by Mumbai Police amid a new indirect 'threat' by gangster Lawrence Bishnoi on Facebook
Latest Video
Related Stories
Sanju and Parineet
Will Sanju and Parineet’s love story get a new chance on Colors’ Parineetii?
Vishnu Sharma
Exclusive! Nazar actor Vishnu Sharma joins the cast of Sony TV’s upcoming show Shrimad Ramayan
Bigg Boss
Oh No! Bigg Boss 17: Mannara Chopra and Abhishek Kumar have a massive showdown over Dahi; Mannara calls him an 'Ass'
Mayank
Wow! Mayank becomes the first junior contestant to win 1 crore points in Amitabh Bachchan's Kaun Banega Crorepati 15
Arjit
Arjit Taneja visits hometown Delhi along with co-star & best friend Sriti Jha to promote their new Zee TV show - Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye
Orry
Exclusive! Orry reveals his daily routine, “You will not be able to survive…”