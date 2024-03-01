Wow! Mohsin Khan shares a BTS moment of him looking all dapper while performing on stage in his upcoming OTT series (Watch Video)

Along with a video, Mohsin mentioned in a post that gave credit to Himanshu Gadani, who has choreographed the dance for him.
Mohsin Khan

MUMBAI : There are a lot of shows which are in the pipeline. While some are nearing  their launch dates, there are many which have been released. Mohsin Khan gained immense game with his stint in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

Enacting the character of Kartik in the show, he had the audience smitten with his character and there has been no looking back for him. While he was seen taking a brief break, Mohsin was seen actively posting videos, reels and posts updating his fans and followers about all what he is upto.

(Also Read: Must Read! Mohsin Khan gives a health update, read on to know more

And soon, he was making a buzz for his new project.

Mohsin was in Goa too and apparently shooting for his new OTT project. Mohsin will reportedly be paired opposite Eisha Singh for his OTT debut on Jio Cinema.

Now, Mohisn has taken to his social media handle to share a BTS post of his shoot where he is seen performing on a stage. Along with a video, Mohsin mentioned in a post that gave credit to Himanshu Gadani, who has choreographed the dance for him. He wrote: With this talented dude @himanshugadani whoz biggest asset lies in his calmness while shooting in d most difficult situations. Im so glad Himanshu helped build Maddys on stage persona.. Thankyou meri jaan’

Take a look:

Way to go Mohsin!

Doesn’t Mohsin look dapper in his all new look as Maddy? Show your love for him in the comment section below!

(Also Read: Wow! Mohsin Khan back to work after his recent health scare? Read on to know more

Keep reading TellyChakkar for more information.

 

 

 

