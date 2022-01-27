WOW! Mouni Roy Stuns in a Red Lehenga, Suraj wears Gold for their Bengali Traditional Wedding Ceremony! PICTURES INSIDE!

MUMBAI: Diva Mouni Roy tied the knot with Dubai Based Business Suraj Nambiar in a Traditional South Indian Wedding Ritual in Goa today morning and the much anticipated Bengali wedding took place Sometime around evening, Mouni is dressed in Red and what looks like a Sabyasachi lehenga, Suraj is dressed in a Gold sherwani, both the traditional rituals took place today.

The wedding festivities for Mouni Roy and her boyfriend Suraj Nambiar took place in Goa. Mouni looked stunning in yellow and white with gorgeous wedding decor and setup in the Haldi and Mehendi photos. Friends and family have gathered in Goa for the wedding.

Take a look at the wedding pictures here:

The wedding looks absolutely fun, from the glimpses, and fans of Mouni are really looking forward to seeing the pictures.

From dear friends and family, even her peers from the industry like Arjun Bijlani, Mandira Bedi, Aashka Goradia, Meet Bros, choreographers Rahul and Pratik, and designer Anu Khurana are among the celebrities who were present at their wedding.

Mouni and Suraj met for the first time on New Year's Eve in 2019 at a nightclub and instantly clicked.

