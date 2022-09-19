Wow! Move over PraRish, Anmol and Rudra are the new favorite couple on Naagin 6!

Pratha and Rishabh of Naagin 6 skyrocketed to becoming everyone's favourite couple, fans even gave them the name of PraRish, but it looks like with the leap, comes a new Jodi.

MUMBAI: Nobody can forget the first season and how it laid the groundwork for the show to have six successful seasons. Ekta Kapoor's Naagin has become one of the most legendary shows and one that sets the standard for many fantasy supernatural shows.

Following the leap, we witnessed Amandeep Sidhu's entrance, who takes on the role of the new Naagin in Naagin 6. Amandeep has received a lot of appreciation from her followers for her journey.

While Tejasswi Prakash plays the role of Pratha and Prarthana in the show, we just watched Pratik Sehajpal's dashing entrance onto the show as Rudra Raichand. Rudra has a romantic angle with Amandeep Sidhu, which means he will have to deal with Pratha as the mother. Since Tejasswi portrays Pratha on the show, Pratik and Tejasswi frequently share the screen.

Talking about the show in the past we have seen the romance brew between Pratha and Rishabh, how they turned into lovers and fans loved the chemistry between the actors. Pratha and Rishabh or Prarish quickly became a favorite couple of the season, but it looks like they might have some have competition. 

Ever since Rudra entered the show, we have seen quite a few romantic moments between the two, and the duo has quickly made their way into the hearts of the fans even faster than PraRish did. So, it's safe to say that Anmol and Rudra are the newest bling in town. Amandeep even took to Instagram to share fan edits with her followers, check it out:

Previously Pratik had taken to Instagram, to share his excitement about joining the show and said in an emotional post, Rudra (trident emblem emoji). Thank you @ektarkapoor ma'am for making my dream come true. My mother and my entire family are so grateful to you for this. Being an outsider with no industry background and this being my first ever television show, I'm genuinely super grateful to you ma'am. God bless you infinitely and with more and more and more and more and more. Thank you for everything!"

He also wrote, "My mother and sister who've supported me through everything and my entire family being there for me. It's an emotional moment for me right now therefore the long post! And thank you #PratikFam for all the love and support, you complete me! (folded hands emoji). And I want to say to everyone, dreams come true if you believe in them!

Pratik was also seen in Bigg Boss OTT, Bigg Boss 15, and Khatron Ke Khiladi.

Are you excited to see more of Rudra and Anmol? Tell us in the comments below!

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar for more updates!

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 09/19/2022 - 17:17

