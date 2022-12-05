Wow! MTV Roadies fame Meenal Shah brings home a new member, details inside

Meenal Shah is well known for participating reality shows like Roadies, Bigg Boss Marathi
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Thu, 05/12/2022 - 09:23
Meenal Shah

MUMBAI: Meenal Shah has featured in several reality TV shows over the years. Recently, Meenal bought a stunning Rubicon Jeep Wrangler for herself and shared a short video on her Instagram handle. In the video, she can be seen flaunting her new car.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE! Dhadkan Zindagii Kii fame Alma Hussein to enter Star Plus' Anupamaa

Meenal has participated in MTV’s Roadies Rising. She reached the semi-final stage of the show, but couldn’t win the title. Meenal also featured in the popular reality TV show, Big Boss Marathi 3. She was one of the most popular contestants on the show and was loved by the audience for her conduct. Meenal reached the finals of Big Boss Marathi 3 and received tremendous fame.

Meenal Shah shared a special relationship with the host of the show, Mahesh Manjrekar. She was one of the favourite contestants of Mahesh Manjrekar and he often praised her.

Recently, Meenal shared a heart-warming picture with Mahesh Manjrekar and penned a gratitude post for the host on her Instagram.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE! Sayli Salunkhe quits Spy Bahu as Drishti

Meenal wrote, “My journey in the house of Big Boss is incomplete without Mahesh Manjrekar. Mahesh Sir has been a role model for me since my childhood. I got to learn a lot from him through Bigg Boss for 3 months. Thank you very much, @maheshmanjrekar sir, for your guidance and encouragement".

Interestingly, Meenal is an expert in Nanchaku and Martial Arts. Meenal also has a YouTube channel, with over 10,000 subscribers.

Credit: News 18

TellyChakkar Television MTV Roadies Meenal Show Reality show Bigg Boss Marathi 3 Mahesh Manjrekar Rubicon Jeep Wrangler
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Thu, 05/12/2022 - 09:23

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
OMG! This celeb goes Gaga over Tejasswi Prakash, wants to steal her away
MUMBAI: Karanvir Bohra's wife Teejay Sidhu showered praises on Tejasswi Prakash after meeting her for the first time at...
Breaking! Gashmeer Mahajani to be a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 and Bigg Boss 16?
MUMBAI: Gashmeer Mahajani is a well-known television star he rose to fame with his performance as Aditya in the serial...
Anupamaa: Major TWIST! Bapuji to suffer heart attack amid Anuj-Anupamaa’s sangeet function
MUMBAI: Anupama is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and is topping the BARC...
Shocking! Katrina Kaif gets trolled on her latest pictures from her New York vacation, ' you have ruined your face what have you done Katrina' netizens says
MUMBAI: Actress Katrina Kaif is no doubt one of the most loved and followed actresses we have in Bollywood industry,...
Sexy! Here are the times Barkha Singh has grabbed the attention with her sizzling looks
MUMBAI: Over the time we have seen some amazing characters coming from the side of the actress Barkha Singh across-...
Congratulations! Karan Kundrra garnered more than 13.1 million views achieving a record-breaking viewership, deets inside
MUMBAI: Karan Kundrra’s famous reality show Lock Upp may have ended, but the excitement surrounding the same is still...
Recent Stories
kat
Shocking! Katrina Kaif gets trolled on her latest pictures from her New York vacation, ' you have ruined your face what have you done Katrina' netizens says
Latest Video