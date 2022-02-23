WOW! Neena Gupta promotes Colors' upcoming show Swaran Ghar

MUMBAI: Colors TV has an amazing lineup of shows in the upcoming days.

Swaran Ghar is one of them that is creating quite a buzz even before its launch.

The show stars Ronit Bose Roy and Sangita Ghosh in the lead roles.

The promos of the show are out and it has been receiving great responses from the viewers.

Well, as the show inches towards its release, a promo has surfaced on social media where we can see veteran actress Neena Gupta.

Neena is seen promoting the show and her grace and elegance is definitely leaving us spellbound.

The actress shared the promo on her Instagram handle.

Take a look:

Neena is popularly known for her roles in several movies, TV shows, and web series.

The show is produced by Sargun Mehta and Ravi Dubey’s Dreamiyata Productions. Swaran Ghar explores strained equations between parents and children.

It also stars Ajay Singh Chaudhary, Sandeep Sharma, Shashwat Tripathi, Rohit Chaudhary, Preet Rajput, Shraman Jain among others.

Swaran Ghar is set to release on 28 February. The show will also be available on Voot.

