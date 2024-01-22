Wow! Paras Kalnawat's Fitness Journey: Shedding 12kg for a Healthier Onscreen Presence

MUMBAI: In a remarkable feat of determination and dedication, actor Paras Kalnawat has successfully undergone a substantial physical transformation, shedding an impressive 12 kilograms. The 'Kundali Bhagya' star not only aimed to improve his onscreen appearance but also sought to embrace a more active and healthy lifestyle.

Opening up about his journey, Paras emphasized the importance of maintaining a delicate equilibrium between his demanding early morning fitness routine and his commitments to the popular show. Revealing insights into his transformative process, the actor highlighted both the challenges and the gratifying results he experienced along the way.

For Paras, the journey was not just about aesthetics but also about cultivating a robust work-life balance. He shared, "Embarking on this transformative journey for my role in the show has been incredibly rewarding. I'm close to my goal. Not yet achieved and I want to put in all the effort to be where I want to be in 2024."

The actor integrated a rigorous fitness regime into his daily schedule, kickstarting his day at 5:30 a.m. with a high-intensity gym workout. His routine included a combination of strength training and cardio exercises, aligning with a disciplined lifestyle. Despite the early start, Paras seamlessly managed to reach the set by 8 a.m., ensuring a harmonious blend of fitness and professional commitments.

Highlighting the significance of a balanced diet, Paras shared, "My dedication to a healthy lifestyle not only helps me achieve the desired fitness but also leaves me feeling more energetic and revitalized. I believe in taking up every opportunity."

As 'Kundali Bhagya' continues to captivate audiences with its engaging storyline, Paras Kalnawat's commitment to fitness adds a compelling dimension to his onscreen presence.

