Wow! Payal-Sangram conclude their wedding ceremonies in Haryana

MUMBAI: Actor Sangram Singh and actress Payal Rohatgi ended their wedding festivities with a reception ceremony that took place in Sangram’s home estate in Haryana and went on for over two days. There were two receptions that were held, one in Rohtak and another in one of his villages Madina.

Since Sangram is also a wrestler, the guest list comprised of eminent wrestlers and sportspersons from Haryana, like the Phogat sisters, boxers’ duo of Siwi and Saweety Boora, para javelin thrower Rinku Hooda, and many more. Babita Phogat and her husband Vivek Suhag and Sakshi Malik with her husband, Satyawart Kadian also attended the ceremony.

The newly-wedded couple decided to conclude their ceremonies in Sangram’s hometown after celebrating their marriage in five cities. Sangram was excited about being in his hometown because of the people who came to wish them, including the bureaucrats, politicians, and sportspeople. Actor-turned-politician Gajendra Singh and Yogeshwar Dutt attended their reception ceremony too.

Credits - Times of India

