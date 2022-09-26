Wow! Popular children’s series Shaka Laka Boom Boom is returning back? Kinshuk Vaidya aka Sanju drops a hint

MUMBAI: Fans will be extremely happy to learn that popular children’s series Shaka Laka Boom Boom will be stream on Disney+ Hotstar. Woh Toh Hai Albelaa fame Kinshuk Vaidya left the show's fans hopeful for a revival of the show as he was spotted on a set with the magic pencil.

In a clip shared by a paparazzo account, Kinshuk is sitting behind a table trying to bring something to life with the pencil. Upon hearing action from the director, Kinshuk excitedly says, 'Yes! I did it,' only to open the box to find that he has not succeeded in his efforts. No more details about the project are revealed.

Fans took to the comments section to talk about the show. One wrote, "Childhood memories," while another commented, "Our 90's childhood is back." A third one wrote, "Ohh my god. Shaka Laka boom boom...is it coming again??" Another said, "Sanju is back.".

Shaka Laka Boom Boom, which aired for four seasons between 2000 to 2004, was a popular children's series. Kinshul Vaidya played the central character Sanju who finds a magic pencil that brings whatever is drawn with it to life. The show is currently available to stream on Disney+ Hotstar.

