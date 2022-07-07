WOW! Power couple Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya has a Maldivian anniversary celebrations and the pictures are simply heartwarming

MUMBAI: Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya are one of the most popular couples of the Telly world.

The duo met on the sets of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and fell in love.

After a courtship of several months, Divyanka and Vivek decided to take wedding vows.

The couple tied the knot in Divyanka's hometown Bhopal amid close family and friends.

They had also hosted a lavish reception in Mumbai for their industry friends.

Well, tomorrow marks Divyanka and Vivek's 6th wedding anniversary.

The duo has left for the celebration as they are going to enjoy a beach vacay.

Divyanka and Vivek have posted several Instagram stories as they head for the Maldives for the celebrations.

Take a look:

Divyanka and Vivek have always shared all the beautiful updates from their personal and professional lives.

Well, the diehard fans of this power couple wait to see more beautiful pictures and videos from their Maldivian vacation.

On the work front, Divyanka was last seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 where she emerged as the first runner-up.

Divyanka has starred in shows like Banoo Main Teri Dulhan, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Mrs. & Mr. Sharma Allahabadwale, Chintu Chinki Aur Ek Badi Si Love Story, Ramayan, Savdhaan India, and Intezaar.

Meanwhile, Vivek is known for his roles in shows like Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Ek Veer Ki Ardaas...Veera, Qayamat Ki Raat, Yeh Hai Aashiqui, State Of Siege: 26/11, and Pavitra Rishta 2.

Here's wishing a very happy anniversary to Divyanka and Vivek in advance!

